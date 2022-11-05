Full-Bodied Missouri Kicker Harrison Mevis Files For Unique Trademarks

Missouri junior kicker Harrison Mevis is taking advantage of his leg – and size – off the field. Mevis, who tips the scales at north of 240 pounds recently filed two trademark applications to capitalize on his popularity.

The hefty kicker filed trademarks for “THICCER KICKER” and “MONEY MEVIS.” Both are nicknames that are already regularly associated with Mevis. The trademark applications were filed on Oct. 27 with the United States Trademark and Patent Office.

Per trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Harrison Mevis filed the unique trademarks with the idea of a clothing brand in mind.

College football kicker Harrison Mevis has filed two trademark applications for:



1. THICCER KICKER

2. MONEY MEVIS



The filings seek to protect @kickerhmevis6's nicknames for a brand of clothing.#NIL #NCAA #CollegeFootball #MIZ🏈 pic.twitter.com/IuiejYHpJA — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) November 2, 2022

Mevis Has A Career-Long Field Goal Of 56 Yards

Prior to this afternoon’s game with Kentucky, Mevis had connected on 15 of 20 field goal attempts this fall. Mevis has a cult-like following at Mizzou. He’s the school’s record holder for field goal makes of 50 yards or longer (10). That includes connecting on four of five 50+ yarders this fall.

“It’s really just me doing my job, just putting three on the board, especially when needed,” Mevis said in mid-October. “We talk about bringing ‘E3’ to special teams. Energy, effort, and execution.”

Harrison Mevis has filed two trademark applications. (Getty Images)

Missouri’s Kicker Was Named A Preseason All-American

Despite his popularity within Columbia, Missouri, Mevis had been a relative unknown before an early season game against Georgia. In a near upset over the Bulldogs, Mevis gained national attention by connection on field goals of 41, 49, 22, 52 and 56 yards.

Add in a dad bod and a number more suited for a defensive lineman, and a legend was made.

And wow, Money Mevis hopes to capitalize on that popularity.

THICCER KICER shirts (likely) coming to a store near you – just in time for the holidays!

