Fulham Goalkeeper Bernd Leno Shoves Ball Boy For Moving Too Slow

Videos by OutKick

German Premier League goalkeeper Bernd Leno caught heat after shoving a young ball boy for holding up a losing fight against Bournemouth. The Fulham goalkeeper went full Kicking & Screaming on the kid, pushing him aside, prompting boos from the Bournemouth home crowd.

The goalkeeper argued that the ball boy held up the game as Bournemouth pulled away with 74:46 on the clock. Leno demanded the ball, but the kid idly held it for a moment before Leno rushed in and tried to teach a lesson on urgency.

A 31-year-old man shoving a teen; it’s never a good look.

WATCH:

Bournemouth ball boy gets pushed by Fulham GK Bernd Leno. Proper Teutonic holiday greeting. pic.twitter.com/vlhgzXPx4v — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 26, 2023

🚨📸| Bernd Leno pushes the ball boy away… pic.twitter.com/tYAe60Ri1X — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 26, 2023

Bernd Leno shoved a Bournemouth ball boy when retrieving the ball for a goal kick and avoided a booking 🤯😳 pic.twitter.com/TQAUoG8KCj — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 26, 2023

The good news is Leno and the ball boy reunited after the game to settle any ill feelings.

Leno remains in the scope of discipline. He was not assigned a red card for the shove but is under consideration for discipline by the Football Association, as reported by The Guardian.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 26: Marcos Senesi of Bournemouth nicks the ball away from Bernd Leno of Fulham during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Fulham FC at Vitality Stadium on December 26, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Leno was in the wrong for a comically outlandish move. After the match, which Leno and Fulham lost, 3-0, Fulham’s coach Marco Silva didn’t hold back on the ball boy’s role and bluntly protected his player.

“It is clear he [Leno] went to speak with the boy after that moment as the top professional and the really experienced player he is,” Silva commented.

“He wanted to play quick and the ballboys were … I don’t know who gave instructions to them for them to always hold the ball and to delay the [restart of the] game … OK, we were losing, he ran towards the ball. I didn’t see him push the ballboy. He touched the ballboy, he didn’t push the ballboy – they are different things. I’m not English but I know the difference between one word and the other. We have to say the truth.”

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 26: Bernd Leno of Fulham during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Fulham FC at Vitality Stadium on December 26, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)