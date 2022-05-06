Frustrated Sergio Garcia Says That He ‘Can’t Wait To Leave’ PGA Tour

Sergio Garcia lost his ball, and then lost his cool.

It happened at the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday, when Garcia drove his tee shot on the 10th hole into a hazard, becoming irritated with a PGA Tour rules official — who assessed Garcia a penalty for taking too much time.

“You want me to swim through the river?” Garcia asked the official. “I wasn’t looking for the ball there. I was looking for the ball once I got onto this side. Does that make sense?”

Garcia then angrily waved off the rules official.

“I can’t wait to leave this tour,” he said. “I can’t wait to get out of here, my friend.”

The PGA Tour released a statement about Garcia and the ruling later in the day, saying that “Garcia spent a considerable amount of time trying to access the other side of the creek” out of the view of the official.

“To clarify, the time spent by Garcia trying to access the other side of the creek should have delayed the start of the search time clock, and the ball would have still been ‘in play’ if not for that error,” the PGA Tour said.

Either way, Garcia’s comments about wanting to “leave this tour” are noteworthy, as the Spaniard has been linked to the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, headed by Greg Norman.

Garcia, 42, has yet to confirm if he’s requested a release from the PGA to compete in the first LIV event, scheduled for June 9-11 outside of London.

He has won one major — the 2017 Masters — and made more than $54 million on tour. He did not speak to reporters after the first round of the Wells Fargo, being held at TPC Potomac in Potomac, Maryland.