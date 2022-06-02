Frustrated John McEnroe Has Strong Comments On Rafael Nadal’s Win Against Novak Djokovic

Tennis legend John McEnroe has never been a fan of Rafael Nadal’s lack of urgency in his pre-serve routine.

Nadal’s calm and slow walk-up received a timing violation after ignoring the 25-second clock against top-ranked Novak Djokovic at Roland-Garros on Tuesday night.

McEnroe, who has voiced his desire to see Nadal speed things up, went back to his message after the four-hour match against Djokovic.

Nadal didn’t appear phased by the timing violation and went on to upset Djokovic in four sets — 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) — and taking his time throughout.

“If you are going to do it, do it, otherwise don’t bother. It is like humoring everyone,” said McEnroe. “It’s a joke! He takes a look at the clock again … one. He’s edging it, isn’t he? Shouldn’t they have it at 15 seconds on the second serve? 10? Something?

“Or don’t bother. It’s like, you can take as much time as you want on the second serve. How long is this game? 12 minutes? Jeez.”

McEnroe previously spoke with Insider on the slothful Nadal. He claimed that umps are willingly giving Nadal “special treatment” over not issuing more timing violations.

“Rafa has got his ritual that takes 30 seconds every time he plays a point,” McEnroe said. “If you’re that great you can get away with it.

“That’s one of the incentives of being the best — you get away with more, as evidenced by what I did at times on the court and what he does, in a totally classier way, though. Obviously, he’s not out there screaming at people or anything.”

After early Wednesday morning’s win, Nadal (5) advances to face off against third-ranked Alexander Zverev in the French Open semifinals.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela