Frontier’s Selling A $599 All-You-Can-Fly Pass That Is Rather Intriguing, But There Are Multiple Catches

Are you looking to fly a few hundred times in 2023-24? Are you a budget airline junkie looking to go on a travel bender? Are you a grandma whining about missing out on a new grandchild’s firsts while you’re soaking up the sun in Florida? Do you have plenty of free time on your hands to get value out of an all-you-can-fly (with restrictions!) pass that retails for $599?

The Keystone Light of the Skies, Frontier, has a deal you might not be able to pass up.

Say hello to the GoWild! all-you-can-fly pass (with restrictions!) that is for sale right now on Frontier’s site. The company claims this offer ends Friday night at midnight, but in other press releases, the company said the deal was supposed to end Thursday.

“Flexible with your schedule? This is your ticket to truly go wild, as often as you like,” Frontier’s marketing team promises.

Ah, but there are catches.

Frontier Airlines will sell you an introductory all-you-can-fly, with a few restrictions, for $599. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Here’s how this thing works, as broken down by my brain:

It costs $599 and it’s valid from May 2, 2023 through May 2, 2024. “Retail and Renewal Price $1,999/yr,” Frontier says in its fine print. Now think of how many people won’t remember to cancel their subscription after the first year. You can only book ONE day before flight departure on domestic flights; 10 days before international flights You can only book ONE day before your domestic RETURN flights; 10 days before your international RETURN flights You pay $0.01 in airfare, PLUS taxes (approximately $14.60), baggage fee (if you don’t have one of those tiny suitcases that fit under the seat) and seat assignments if you don’t want to sit in a middle seat. Blackout dates apply around national holidays (you’ll have to check the calendar for specific dates) “Your Pass will automatically renew for successive one-year terms unless you cancel(.)”

Frontier Airlines flight map

In other words, this all-you-can-fly pass would be an incredible investment for the grannies out there who are available to fly in on short notice from Tampa to babysit so moms and dads can have date nights.

The pass would also be a nice get for some college kid who wants to go nuts testing out the limits of how far he/she can travel around the U.S. and Central America with this Willy Wonka golden ticket to the Keystone Light of the Skies.

Who wants to go to Guatemala this Tuesday?

Bro, that’s tomorrow.

Yeah, sooooo?

Hahahahaha…bro….I forgot we have GoWild!® passes, LFG! Wait, what are we gonna do in Guatemala?

Idk, let’s just go hit up some beach, crush beers, go to the clubs. If we hate it, we’ll go back to Miami, fly to Atlanta and then to El Salvador.

Broooooo…this sounds amazing. IN. lololol

The road trip stories (and nightmares) from these passes should be epic. If you’re young and have a few dollars, please jump on this and send me reports from the road. This sounds like one helluva year of travel.

