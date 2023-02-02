Frontier Airlines Tries To Win Travelers Over With $399 Unlimited Summer Trips

Videos by OutKick

Hey, at least it’s not Southwest Airlines.

As Americans continue to come out of their pandemic-induced shells and once again live life, Frontier Airlines has announced a new travel offer that they hope brings them to the forefront.

The Go Wild! Summer Pass, will allow unlimited flights between May 2nd to September 30th at the price of $399.00.

The limited-time Frontier offer is sold on a first-come first-serve basis.

FRONTIER AIRLINES $399 TICKET

$399 for as many trips as you want throughout the summer? You know something like that has to come with some stipulations. And it does.

Customers will only be able to book domestic flights 24-hours in advance, including return flights. For international, it allows a 10-day window.

Also, fliers will have to pay extra for checked bags, seat selection, and drinks and food during the flight. To be fair though, that’s pretty standard these days as airlines try to get money anywhere and everywhere they can.

Essentially, the Frontier deal is for the last minute go-getter. The person who had a hell of a week and wants to head somewhere for a weekend to get away. Or the traveler that is like “Oh, I’ve never been to New Orleans before, let me go hit that up!”

FLY ANYWHERE ALL SUMMER… BUT WITH A CATCH

Honestly, I know that you’re dealing with a less-than-popular airline like Frontier, but really, what does it matter anymore? If we’ve learned anything the last few months it’s that the airline industry – as well as airports themselves are a mess lately.

I’ve booked several flights this year and prices are straight up wild. Even trips that are months out are costing me at least as much, if not more than Frontier’s deal. And if you have TSA Pre-Check or Clear and can skip the security line, then it seems like the Frontier deal actually makes a good amount of sense.

As far as no drinks or food during the flight? Just pound some beers or whatever ahead of time and sleep the whole time. You’ll be set.