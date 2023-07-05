‘From’ Is The Best Show On TV You’ve Never Heard Of

Videos by OutKick

“From” is sneakily one of the best TV shows in years.

After cruising through “The Shield,” it was time to find a new show to binge. It’s never a great situation to be in when you don’t have a show you know you’re going to enjoy on a regular basis.

Nobody wants that. Everyone enjoys consistency when it comes to entertainment. While in the void of not having a show, I stumbled across a preview for the MGM+ series. I was intrigured.

The preview painted an ominous and horrifying picture of people trapped in a community they can’t leave and are hunted by monsters.

In. All in.

“From” is an insane ride.

Admittedly, I’d never heard of MGM+. It was Epix before rebranding, and it’s loaded with MGM content. I’m guessing if you’re reading this you haven’t heard of it or “From” either. Having no idea what I was getting myself into, I found the show and decided to give “From” a shot.

Folks, it’s one of the most captivating show in years. Former “Lost” executive producer and director Jack Bender serves in the same roles on “From,” and it carries very similar vibes that fans of the ABC classic came to love. It also stars from “Lost” star Harold Perrineau as sheriff Boyd Stevens.

“From” is an incredible horror/mystery series. (Credit: MGM+)

The premise, as indicated in the preview, isn’t overly complex on the surface. People driving around on roadtrips see a tree in the road, and end up in a small town they can’t leave.

Once the sun goes down, monsters who appear to be human come out and tear people limb-to-limb if they get inside. A talisman means there’s safety in a home as long as the windows are nailed shut. They can’t come in without an invite, which is made clear right from the jump.

“From” contains many questions, but few answers.

However, the deeper you go, the more you realize nothing is really as it seems in “From.” Sound familiar? Viewers are dragged along and teased with the same never-ending stream of mysteries that made “Lost” famous.

Is everyone actually dead? Is it all a simulation? Are people supposedly trapped in the town actually in on it? What are the monsters? How is it possible things that medically don’t make sense can happen in this location? What is in the forest? Where do the monsters come from?

There are so many questions and so few answers through two seasons.

“From” is an unbelievably captivating show. (Credit: MGM+)

The show is legit scary.

You should know if you’re going to watch “From,” which I definitely recommend, that it’s very gory. There are some truly shocking and jarring moments when the monsters come to kill.

If blood makes you squeamish, this show isn’t for you. However, if you can stomach that, love mysteries and want to be captivated, “From” is for you.

I watched both seasons that are out in less than a week. It’s that good. You’re hooked from the moment the Matthews family arrives after crashing their camper. From there, the MGM+ show grabs you by the throat and won’t let go.

“From” is a great TV show. (Credit: MGM+)

“From” has already been renewed for a third season that will probably come out at some point in 2024. That means you all have plenty of time to binge and catch up. I rarely say a TV show is must-watch, but there’s no doubt this one is.