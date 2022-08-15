‘Friends’ Actress Defends Show From ‘Too Many White People’ Outrage

Marta Kauffman, the creator of the television show “Friends”, continues to apologize to the casting police for scripting a show with six white heterosexual lead characters. Kauffman even pledged to donate $4 million to fund African and African American studies at Brandeis University to compensate for not employing enough diverse performers 25 years ago.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe in the show, has a different perspective on the matter. Kudrow says the show’s writers had no business writing from the point of view of people of color.

“Well, I feel like it was a show created by two people who went to Brandeis and wrote about their lives after college. And for shows especially, when it’s going to be a comedy that’s character-driven, you write what you know,” Kudrow said in a recent interview.

Kudrow adds: “They have no business writing stories about the experiences of being a person of color. I think at that time, the big problem that I was seeing was, ‘Where’s the apprenticeship?'”.

Like most woke-driven outrage, complaints about the cast of “Friends” are unjust. The show began in 1994, and no one had an issue with the characters then.

This is only a topic because the cast reunited for a reunion special in 2021, and blue-checks got mad that a poster image consisted of six white people

It’s manufactured outrage to score points with the social justice crowd that lurks over the state of entertainment.

The skin colors of Rachel and Ross are a problem only online and in the media. The viewers couldn’t care less. Nearly 20 years after the finale, “Friends” remains one of the most popular sitcoms on TBS.

Spoiler: most viewers don’t think about the race of characters on television.

Kauffman does not owe the casting police an apology. And Kudrow should have ignored this debate to avoid giving race-baiting pawns the time of day.