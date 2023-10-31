‘Friends’ Cast Releases Emotional Statement On Matthew Perry’s Tragic Death

Videos by OutKick

The cast of “Friends” released a statement Monday reacting to the death of former star Matthew Perry.

Perry died at the age of 54 after he drowned in a hot tub at his California home, and the death sent shockwaves through the entertainment world.

After some very hard years, Perry finally had made some impressive progress getting sober, and then died tragically in his hot tub.

It’s an emotional situation, and it’s incredibly sad. Now, the people he helped make “Friends” with have broken their silence.

The cast of “Friends” released an emotional statement reacting to Matthew Perry’s death. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)

“Friends” cast reacts to Matthew Perry’s death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world,” former “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer said in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE Monday.

Perry and the rest of the show’s stars were the faces of “Friends” for a decade, and the show ran more than 200 episodes.

It’s still widely-viewed as one of the most successful shows in the history of TV. Now, one of the most famous TV stars in modern history has passed away in incredibly tragic fashion. There’s no other way to put it than the situation is brutally sad.

Matthew Perry starred on “Friends” for a decade. The show is considered one of the greatest successes in TV history. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

Hopefully, Perry’s family and friends are able to eventually move on. Death is never easy, but it’s certainly a hell of a lot harder when someone dies unexpectedly. Our thoughts and prayers with all those impacted.