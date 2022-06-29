Friend Gifts Newlyweds With A Blazing Hot 4-Teamer In Their Wedding Card & It Hit!

Vin Simeone and his bride got a big surprise over the weekend when wedding guest Shane DeCanio left a special message in the wedding card he presented to the newlyweds. Instead of some sappy message about living, loving and laughing, Shane gave the couple a gift that they could use in the form of a blazing hot four-team MLB parlay that Vin played and….won!

In one of the most gentlemen moves you’ll ever see or hear about, Shane left the following four-teamer:

Yankees -1.5

Cardinals ML

Rangers -1.5

Rockies +1.5

It appears Shane also left a “(lock) of the year” message at the bottom of the message.

Vin, being the smart friend that he is, knew this was as sure of a bet as there is out there. Would Shane actually fire off a losing four-teamer in a wedding card to burn through Vin’s wedding cash supply?

Of course not.

Vin hammered down $50 on the parlay and by the end of the night, he’d turned it into $693 as all four games were easy wins.

“Just glad I could be part of their forever,” a humble Shane said Tuesday as his buddy was busy collecting his winnings and getting used to this whole marriage thing.

Shane is one more winning parlay wedding card away from owning a tout service that just shows up to weddings to provide flaming hot picks to the groom and his buddies. Women will start telling their wedding planners to pass on the groom’s cake and hire Shane instead to give picks to the boys as they’re crushing beers during the wedding ceremony pregame tailgate.

“Shane….brooooo….what’s the play tonight? Let’s f–kin’ goooooo Shaner. Winners only, buddy.”

“This is the best wedding ever…crushin’ beers, the single bridesmaid Kelli wants me bad and I’m about to hit for $5k on a Shaner wedding four-play special.”

“Let’s f–kin goooooooooooooooo!”

Give him five years. Shane will be a millionaire.