Big 12 In Talks With California-Based Program

The Big 12 is reportedly testing the waters with Fresno State.

Commissioner Brett Yormark has been very open about wanting to add a team out west in the Pacific Time Zone to the conference.

Most people assumed that meant he’d target the PAC-12. While that might still be the case, the conference is reportedly dabbling in conversations with Fresno State, according to John Canzano.

While nothing is imminent, Canzano reported the two sides have had “multiple conversations.” So far, there’s been no official visit between Fresno State and Big 12 officials, but contact is ongoing in the very early stages. Obviously, if an invite is extended, you can expect Fresno State to jump at the opportunity to join the P5.

Big 12 reportedly in talks with Fresno State. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Fresno State would be an unexpected addition to the Big 12.

We’ve covered the ongoing war between the PAC-12 and Big 12 thoroughly here at OutKick, but this is an unexpected development.

Most observers expected the Big 12 to target the corner schools of Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State for expansion. That was kind of viewed as the baseline. From there, the conference could really try to swing for Oregon and Washington.

The Big 12 is intent on expanding. Will Fresno State be in the mix? (Photo by Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

However, Fresno State isn’t even currently a P5 team. The Bulldogs compete in the MWC. This is definitely not what fans had in mind when the Big 12 signaled it was going west.

That’s not to say the Big 12 still won’t raid the PAC-12. It’s very possible. Probable? Hard to say but definitely possible. However, if the best the Big 12 can do is add Fresno State, that would be a great sign for the PAC-12.

It would mean the conference likely stays intact other than losing USC and UCLA.

Will the Big 12 add Fresno State? (Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Of course, it's a very fluid situation. Nobody knows for sure what will happen. It's important to keep that in mind. Anyone who says otherwise shouldn't be trusted.