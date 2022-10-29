Free Tacos For All! Kyle Schwarber’s Stolen Base Is Filling Our Stomachs

Kyle Schwarber is not the hero we deserve, but the hero we need.
The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder is gifting everyone in the country a FREE TACO after successfully stealing a base during Friday’s Game 1 of the World Series.
Schwarber stole second in the seventh inning with the game tied 5-5. As a result, fans can now get a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell within the next 10 days. All one has to do is register for a Taco Bell rewards account and download the Taco Bell app.
HUMANS LOVE FREE THINGS
Human psychology is wild. We love anything that is free. Even things that we don’t need or even want, once someone hears that something is “Free” they will go crazy for it.
My favorite is when there’s a free promotion on the other side of town. Families will drive all the way there just to get a free t-shirt or something insignificant, not realizing that they probably spent more money on the wasted gas than the actual prize value. But it was worth it because it was free and they feel like they’re beating the system.
And free food? Don’t get me started.
People become absolute savages whenever there’s gratis grub.
We’ve all been at a workplace when someone brings in birthday cake or celebrates a holiday. That food is IMMEDIATELY gone. You also see how disgusting your coworkers eating habits are. Joe from IT licking his fingers, while everyone is glaring at Bob the accountant because he took too big of a slice. It’s mayhem.
KYLE SCHWARBER IS FEEDING PEOPLE
Apparently there’s a deep connection between Schwarber and food.
Before the start of the National League Championship Series between the Phillies and Padres, Wawa launched “Schwarberfest.” Anytime Schwarber hit a home run, customers would get discounted hoagies.
The promotion immediately spurred Schwarber into beast mode – devouring anything that came close to (home) plate.
After going 1-for-20 in the Phillies’ first six games of the postseason, Schwarber went 6-for-15 with three home runs and four RBI’s once Wawa launched the promotion.
Even Bryce Harper acknowledged #Schwarberfest:
THE PHILLIES TOOK GAME 1
Wawa has now extended Schwarberfest throughout the rest of the World Series. Meanwhile Taco Bell will continue gifting a free taco whenever someone steals a base.
The Phillies came back from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 in Game 1 in 10 innings. Schwarber went 1-4 and also scored a run. Game 2 takes place in Houston later today.
For those not from Philadelphia, Wawa’s main marketing bit is their annual “Hoagie-fest” campaign, which is usually in early fall. Let’s just say it’s kind of a big deal, usually involving a bit like “the world’s largest hoagie” in Center City Philadelphia. So, that’s where the “Schwarber-fest” probably got it’s origins from.
Spoiler alert: If you live in an area of Pennsylvania – or even Florida – where there are both Sheetz and Wawa stores (picture the Auburn – Alabama rivalry and multiply it by 10 and you get the Sheetz v. Wawa wars), Sheetz has better hot food, but Wawa has the better hoagies.