Free Tacos For All! Kyle Schwarber’s Stolen Base Is Filling Our Stomachs

Kyle Schwarber is not the hero we deserve, but the hero we need.

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder is gifting everyone in the country a FREE TACO after successfully stealing a base during Friday’s Game 1 of the World Series.

Kyle Schwarber gifts fans a free Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco after stealing second base during the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros

Schwarber stole second in the seventh inning with the game tied 5-5. As a result, fans can now get a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell within the next 10 days. All one has to do is register for a Taco Bell rewards account and download the Taco Bell app.

There it is, FREE TACOS!



Thank you, Schwarby 🙏🌮 pic.twitter.com/BPCkrpry51 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022

HUMANS LOVE FREE THINGS

Human psychology is wild. We love anything that is free. Even things that we don’t need or even want, once someone hears that something is “Free” they will go crazy for it.

My favorite is when there’s a free promotion on the other side of town. Families will drive all the way there just to get a free t-shirt or something insignificant, not realizing that they probably spent more money on the wasted gas than the actual prize value. But it was worth it because it was free and they feel like they’re beating the system.

And free food? Don’t get me started.

People become absolute savages whenever there’s gratis grub.

We’ve all been at a workplace when someone brings in birthday cake or celebrates a holiday. That food is IMMEDIATELY gone. You also see how disgusting your coworkers eating habits are. Joe from IT licking his fingers, while everyone is glaring at Bob the accountant because he took too big of a slice. It’s mayhem.

KYLE SCHWARBER IS FEEDING PEOPLE

Apparently there’s a deep connection between Schwarber and food.

Before the start of the National League Championship Series between the Phillies and Padres, Wawa launched “Schwarberfest.” Anytime Schwarber hit a home run, customers would get discounted hoagies.

The promotion immediately spurred Schwarber into beast mode – devouring anything that came close to (home) plate.

After going 1-for-20 in the Phillies’ first six games of the postseason, Schwarber went 6-for-15 with three home runs and four RBI’s once Wawa launched the promotion.

Even Bryce Harper acknowledged #Schwarberfest:

“I guess I’ll thank Wawa for the Schwarber thing… Schwarberfest”



— Bryce Harper

pic.twitter.com/wfYTO75M1m — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) October 23, 2022

THE PHILLIES TOOK GAME 1

Wawa has now extended Schwarberfest throughout the rest of the World Series. Meanwhile Taco Bell will continue gifting a free taco whenever someone steals a base.

The Phillies came back from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 in Game 1 in 10 innings. Schwarber went 1-4 and also scored a run. Game 2 takes place in Houston later today.