Fight Breaks Out After Falcons Mascot Lays Vicious Hit On Youth Football Player And Shoves Him After The Play

If the Falcons are ever looking for a free safety, they don’t have to stray too far. Freddie The Falcon, Atlanta’s team mascot, knows how to deliver the boom.

He proved that to be true Sunday.

The only difference was that Freddie was not playing against Nick Chubb, DK Metcalf or Travis Kelce. He was playing against children.

During halftime of an NFL game, a youth football team — also called the Falcons — played in a game against a bunch of mascots. Among them was Freddie, as well as what appeared to be Hugo the Hornet and something to do with racing.

At one point, one of the youth players took off down the sideline with a clear path to the end zone. However, Freddie the Falcon is a grown man and the child is not.

Thus, the former was able to catch the latter just inside the 5-yard line.

Rather than gently pushing the ball-carrier out of bounds, or giving him a firm bump, Freddie laid the kid out. It was a big hit!

Freddie the Falcon Delivered The BOOM!

And Freddie wasn’t done there. He got up, walked over to the ball-carrier, stared him down and shoved him pretty hard.

The kid did not like the shove at all. In retaliation, he hit Freddie in the head with the football and got up in the mascot’s grill before eventually walking away.

While the ball-carrier had moved on from the situation, his teammates swarmed in to back him up and a kerfuffle broke out between the players and Freddie. The referee had to step in and break it up!

😂 @AtlantaFalcons mascot shoves kid after play…



DO NOT mess with Freddie The Falcon! pic.twitter.com/W5moKKmcIM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 23, 2022

If the entire thing was legit, it’s pretty crazy. Although it was pretty harmless in the grand scheme of things, Freddie did not need to do the kid like that and the proceeding scuffle was warranted.

There is a part of me that wonders if it was staged, though. Because there’s no way that Freddie was supposed to shove the kid, right? Either way— it’s equally as wild as it funny.