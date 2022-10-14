Freddie Mercury Lives On In Newly Unearthed Queen Song

For the first time in over 8 years, Queen has released a new song that features their late frontman Freddie Mercury.

“Face It Alone” is a slow, melancholy track that is the perfect blend of emotion and passion that fans have adored from Mercury throughout the decades.

The song’s lyrics encourage people to live life to the fullest. “Your life is your own / You’re in charge of yourself / Master of your home/ In the end, in the end / You have to face it all alone,” Mercury somberly sings.

THE BAND FORGOT THE SONG EVEN EXISTED

“Face It Alone” was originally recorded in the 1980’s for Queen’s hit album “The Miracle,” but never made the cut. Earlier this summer guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor talked about how they found the song while going thru the band’s archives.

“We’d kind of forgotten about this track,” Taylor said. “But there it was, this little gem. It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece.”

Freddie Mercury of Queen, 1982 Tour at the Various Locations in Oakland, California (Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage)

QUEEN CONTINUES TO PLAY SHOWS TODAY

Formed in 1970, Queen would become one of the biggest bands in the world with massive hits such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “We Will Rock You.” Mercury is still recognized as one of the greatest singers of all time.

“Face It Alone” will be featured on an upcoming eight-disc collector’s edition box set of 1989’s “The Miracle.”

The box set will feature six unpublished songs as well as dialog from the band while they were in the studio. It’s due out on November 18th.

The remaining members of the band still play shows from time to time since Mercury’s death from HIV in 1991. Former American Idol winner Adam Lambert has been doing lead vocals since 2011.

Comment below on your thoughts about “Face It Alone” and if you like it or not!