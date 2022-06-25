Freddie Freeman Plays Well in Return to Atlanta: ‘Emotionally Exhausted’

Freddie Freeman played the first 12 years of his Major League Baseball career in Atlanta. It’s where he was selected to five All-Star Games, won three Silver Slugger Awards, and where Freeman helped bring the Braves’ the organization’s first championship since 1995.

The Braves, and the city of Atlanta, were a major part of Freeman’s life for many years. It’s why returning to Atlanta as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers brought about so much emotion for the 13-year MLB veteran.

Freeman held back tears at his pregame press conference, telling reporters that it was “hard to put into words” what he was feeling.

Freddie Freeman about to get one of the loudest standing ovations in baseball history. pic.twitter.com/5ek2mD7MkN — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 24, 2022

“I always told you guys how much I love the Braves, this city,” Freeman said, according to ESPN. “I thought I loved this city and this organization a lot, but I think you can tell how much I truly do love this organization and this city. I don’t even know how I’m gonna get through this weekend, guys, if I’m being honest.”

Freeman received his World Series ring prior to the game, and the Atlanta faithful gave him a rounding ovation.

Just listen to this Atlanta reception for @FreddieFreeman5 🔊 pic.twitter.com/zE21hqZphx — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 24, 2022

Freeman played well in his return, reaching base three times and scoring two runs in a 4-1 LA Dodgers victory at Truist Park.

FREDDIE FREEMAN EMOTIONAL AHEAD OF FIRST GAME IN ATLANTA SINCE JOINING DODGERS

“Yeah, I did alright tonight. I’ll take three times on base, two runs scored and a hit,” Freeman said after the game, according to The Orange County Register. “I couldn’t feel my legs for a few innings, to be honest with you. The best thing that happened was walking in that first at-bat.

“I’m exhausted, emotionally exhausted. But what a wonderful, wonderful evening that was for my family and I.”

The loss for Atlanta is the second in four games, following a 14-game winning streak in June. The win for the Dodgers moves the club to 44-25 on the season, one game up on the San Diego Padres in the NL West.

The two clubs will play two more games this weekend to wrap up a three-game series.