Frank Reich Interviews With Panthers, Which Seem To Be Looking For Certain Type Of Coach

The Frank Reich reputation rehabilitation tour is underway in Carolina today with the Panthers interviewing the former Indianapolis Colts head coach for their head coach opening.
The Panthers have spent the early part of their coaching search talking to experienced head coaches. They interviewed former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell on Tuesday. They also interviewed Steve Wilks, who served as their interim coach and was the coach in Arizona for one year, on Tuesday.
And now Reich on Wednesday.
Frank Reich Offers Experience On Offense
This is good for Reich. Remember when the Colts thought he was no longer the coach for them? Yeah, they got that wrong.
The Colts were 3-5-1 at the time.
They finished the season 4-12-1. So Indy interim coach Jeff Saturday was 1-7 during his tenure with the same team Reich had on the precipice of playing .500 football.
Reich is a good coach. And the five teams around the NFL with coaching vacancies would be wise to at least talk to him.
Experienced coaches, such as Doug Pederson, often have the ability to hit the ground running without going through a learning curve. Reich, by the way, worked for Pederson in Philadelphia.
Panthers Looking For Offense Minded Coaches
The Panthers are casting a wide net with their search regardless of the Reich-Caldwell-Wilks interviews.
League sources confirmed to OutKick they have requested interviews with Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Cowboys offensive coordinator and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
And what do all those candidates — with the exception of Wilks — have in common?
All of them are offensive-minded coaches. All of them.
The Panthers own the No. 9 selection in April’s NFL draft. And they will be looking for a quarterback.
Quarterback Sam Darnold, who started the team’s final four games, is unsigned for 2023.
One Comment
Why wouldn’t they keep Wilks, who turned that shitshow of a team around after they fired the original head coach?