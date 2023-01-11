Frank Reich Interviews With Panthers, Which Seem To Be Looking For Certain Type Of Coach

The Frank Reich reputation rehabilitation tour is underway in Carolina today with the Panthers interviewing the former Indianapolis Colts head coach for their head coach opening.

The Panthers have spent the early part of their coaching search talking to experienced head coaches. They interviewed former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell on Tuesday. They also interviewed Steve Wilks, who served as their interim coach and was the coach in Arizona for one year, on Tuesday.

And now Reich on Wednesday.

Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts greets his players before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Frank Reich Offers Experience On Offense

This is good for Reich. Remember when the Colts thought he was no longer the coach for them? Yeah, they got that wrong.

The Colts were 3-5-1 at the time.

They finished the season 4-12-1. So Indy interim coach Jeff Saturday was 1-7 during his tenure with the same team Reich had on the precipice of playing .500 football.

Reich is a good coach. And the five teams around the NFL with coaching vacancies would be wise to at least talk to him.

Experienced coaches, such as Doug Pederson, often have the ability to hit the ground running without going through a learning curve. Reich, by the way, worked for Pederson in Philadelphia.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the Week 8 NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers in 2021. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Panthers Looking For Offense Minded Coaches

The Panthers are casting a wide net with their search regardless of the Reich-Caldwell-Wilks interviews.

League sources confirmed to OutKick they have requested interviews with Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Cowboys offensive coordinator and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

And what do all those candidates — with the exception of Wilks — have in common?

All of them are offensive-minded coaches. All of them.

The Panthers own the No. 9 selection in April’s NFL draft. And they will be looking for a quarterback.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who started the team’s final four games, is unsigned for 2023.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero