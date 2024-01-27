Detroit Lions Announce Major Health Update For Star Lineman

Videos by OutKick

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow is an incredibly tough man.

Ragnow suffered a sprained knee and ankle during the NFC divisional playoff win over the Buccaneers, and fans have been on pins and needles wondering whether or not the man with the blue-collar work ethic and guts of steel will play against the 49ers.

The talented center helped carry the offense last weekend, and fans can breathe easy. He’ll be ready to do it again.

Frank Ragnow will play against the 49ers.

The Lions announced what’s honestly a hilarious health update ahead of the game Sunday. Ragnow is listed as having possible ankle, toe, knee and back issues, but Dan Campbell announced he’ll play, according to NFL.com.

Ankle, toe, knee and back.

Never call Frank Ragnow anything other than an absolute ironman. How often do you see a health designation for four different parts of the body? I don’t want to call it funny, but that’s exactly what it is.

Lions C Frank Ragnow (ankle/toe/knee/back) is ready to go and play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers, per head coach Dan Campbellhttps://t.co/t9Rjrfyk37 pic.twitter.com/vZDMrATtgR — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 26, 2024

Imagine if a regular person just got a health update like this one. You’re scrolling Twitter as a college student and see your professor is dealing with four different body issues, BUT he’s still going to show up and teach.

I had issues with an ankle, toes, knee and back, then you’d find me on a hospital bed. Frank Ragnow is just built differently.

He refused to go down against the Bucs, and fans responded with massive donations to his charity.

Detroit Lions star center Frank Ragnow will play against the 49ers. (Credit: Lon Horwedel/USA Today Sports Network)

Now, he’s going to be out there Sunday at Levi’s Stadium battling it out against the 49ers for a chance to play in the Super Bowl. Dan Campbell loves gritty football players, and Frank Ragnow is gritty as hell. Hit me with your predictions for the Lions/49ers game at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.