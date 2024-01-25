Lions Fans Flood Player’s Charity With Big Donations After He Played Through Injuries

Videos by OutKick

Lions fans are coming through in a big way for Detroit center Frank Ragnow.

The talented offensive lineman suffered multiple injuries against the Buccaneers during the divisional playoff game, but despite having a sprained knee and ankle, Ragnow pushed through to help Detroit punch a ticket to the NFC Championship.

When it came time to fight like an absolute dog in the trenches, Ragnow gave himself a gut check and refused to go down. Detroit ended up securing a 31-23 win over the Bucs.

Who knows what would have happened if Ragnow had gone down. He fought through the pain, the Lions will now play the 49ers for a trip to the Super Bowl and fans are showing their appreciation.

Lions fans donate to Frank Ragnow’s charity after gritty performance.

Ragnow runs a charity called Rags Remembered, which is focused on inspiring a love for the outdoors in kids. It’s inspired by the memory of his late father Jon. Frank Ragnow’s father passed away in 2016, and the charity gives the opportunity to keep his memory alive and help young people.

It’s a classic example of an organization that inspires the best of people. Well, Lions fans decided to show their appreciation for Ragnow refusing to break against the Bucs with some big donations.

Ragnow revealed during a Wednesday press conference fans have donated more than $20,000 to Rags Remembered following the win over the Bucs.

#Lions fans donated more than $20k to Frank Ragnow's Rags Remembered Foundation following his gritty effort on Sunday 💙



🔗 https://t.co/lszewyU5KZ pic.twitter.com/Om6SxSvx9g — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 24, 2024

Lions fans are coming through for Frank Ragnow.

This is awesome to see, and as a Lions fan, it has my full stamp of approval. Football fans are simply cut from a different cloth.

Whether it’s the NFL or college football, fans feel a special connection with their respective teams. Personally, I think the connection is stronger at the college level because people go to those schools, pay tuition, donate to the athletic department and it’s hard to beat that kind of connection.

However, there are millions of NFL fans who are also diehards when it comes to their team, and Lions fans are right at the top of the list.

Detroit fans have been through hell for the past three decades. It’s a painful NFL experience, but that’s finally changing with the Lions one game away from the Super Bowl. There’s a very real chance the team wouldn’t be where it is if Ragnow had come out against the Bucs. The offense could have fallen apart without him on the field, and fans would be watching Baker Mayfield play Brock Purdy Sunday.

However, he proved he has guts made of absolute steel, and he’s now getting a big thank you in the form of donations to his charity.

Bagging a quick $20,000 will look like nothing if the Lions actually make the Super Bowl. Expect the dollars to really pour in for Frank Ragnow if that happens.