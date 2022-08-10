Frank Gore Dragged Naked Woman By Hair Prior To Arrest According To Court Documents

More details have come to light since news broke that former NFL running back Frank Gore was arrested following a late July assault of a 28-year-old woman.

In court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Atlantic City police stated that the 39-year-old Gore “forcibly” gripped the woman, who was naked, by her hair … before “violently dragging her nude person along the floor of the 59th hallway.”

The July 31 assault took place at Tropicana Casino’s Havana Tower.

Police were initially called to the scene just after 8 a.m. on July 31, but failed to arrest Gore until a later date because the victim “did not exhibit signs of injury.”

He’s since been charged with simple assault and is expected in court in mid-October.

During a 16-year NFL career with San Francisco, Indianapolis, Miami and the Jets, Gore rushed for 16,000 yards – the third most in league history. He was selected to five Pro Bowls and scored 81 touchdowns. Gore’s been out of the league since 2020 and announced his retirement earlier this summer.

Gore was a third round draft pick of the 49ers in 2005. He holds the NFL record for most games played by a running back, 241.

