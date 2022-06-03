Francisco Lindor Sidelined By Hotel Room Accident

You can add Francisco Lindor’s name to the list of Major League Baseball players who have suffered bizarre injuries away from the field.

Lindor missed Thursday’s loss to the Dodgers because of a swollen finger courtesy of his Los Angeles hotel room door.

“I ran around the room for 3 minutes, I didn’t want to look at it,” Lindor told reporters of his banged up digit.

The 28-year-old shortstop said he returned to his room following a massage and went to close his double doors when a finger got in the way. “I felt like I had my heart in that finger,” Lindor added.

Francisco Lindor details what happened when he shut the door on his right middle finger "I ran around the room for 3 minutes, I didn't want to look at it" pic.twitter.com/MfBDEhvTs5 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 2, 2022

Mets skipper Buck Showalter gave some consideration to having Lindor serve as New York’s DH, but opted to give the shortstop the night off.

“It sucks I’m not out there today with the boys. But God has a plan, I gotta follow it,” Lindor said prior to his team facing the Dodgers, owners of the national league’s best record. “I can’t just ask questions about it.”

The injury is to Lindor’s right middle finger and though swollen and sore, it shouldn’t keep him out of further action. “Hopefully tomorrow it feels a little bit better,” Lindor added.

Now in his second season with the Mets, Lindor’s batting .261 with 43 RBIs and 8 home runs.

