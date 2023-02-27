Fran Drescher Sounds Off On Hollywood's 'Bulls--t" Vaccine Mandates

Videos by OutKick

Fran Drescher caused a stir at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday night.

The SAG-AFTRA President gave a speech urging Hollywood to use its power to end vaccine mandates.

“As the nation declares an end to the COVID emergency this May, I hope we will see everyone return to work in equal opportunity,” she said.

The industry’s protocols were set to end Jan. 31 but were extended until April 1. Still, many states require vaccination or regular testing for state employees and healthcare workers.

“Our industry brings billions of production dollars to states across the nation,” Drescher said. “But if they want our business, let’s wield our financial influence to make governors act in the best interest of freedom, diversity, inclusion and democracy.

“As my character Bobbi Flekman said in ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ — money talks and bulls–t walks!”

But this isn’t a new stance for Drescher. In November, “The Nanny” star posted a video to her TikTok account calling for an end to the one-size-fits-all COVID mandates.

“To think that every human on the planet can take one vaccine is ludicrous,” she said. “And to make that one vaccine the criteria for who is allowed to work, travel, dine, go to theater… is an infringement on the Disabilities Act, the freedom of religion act and body sovereignty.”

Afterward, COVID faithful were quick to jump on the actress for “dangerous, anti-vax rhetoric.”

But Drescher says she got the jab. She simply supports a person’s right to bodily autonomy.

Fran Drescher is the latest celebrity to speak out against COVID madness.

On Saturday, Woody Harrelson delivered a “Saturday Night Live” monologue that blasted the media, the government and Big Pharma.

Of course, the liberal media went into full meltdown mode — calling the actor an anti-vax conspiracy theorist.

Woody Harrelson: "The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media…"



Sure, it would have been nice if these entertainers had spoken out two years ago. But the fact that even liberal Hollywood is starting to see the light is proof that the COVID narrative is crumbling.

Hopefully, we’ll see more celebrities follow in Harrelson and Drescher’s footsteps.