FOX Super 6 NFL Contest: OutKick Handicapper Geoff Clark’s Week 9 Picks

They say “the best things in life are free.” But, that’s not even true. What’s even better is a FREE CHANCE TO WIN MONEY, which you have by playing the FOX Super 6 NFL contest on the FOX Sports App.

The prize structure for the weekly FOX Super 6 NFL contest courtesy of FOXSports.com.

The game is simple. Answer six questions queued up by FOX Sports. Points are accrued for all six picks. You’re competing against fellow NFL fans and the contest pays the top-six scorers. Here are the official rules and some FAQ’s for the FOX Super 6 contest.



FOX Super 6 NFL Week 9 picks

1. Which wide receiver will have the most RECEIVING YARDS?

It’s easy to cross off two of the choices below. Rams WR Puka Nacua has taken a backseat in LA’s offense once Cooper Kupp made his season debut. Plus, Rams QB Matt Stafford may miss Week 9 with a thumb injury on his throwing hand.

Also, Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is playing the New England Patriots Sunday. Bill Belichick usually crushes young starting QBs, which is bad news for Commanders 1st-year QB Sam Howell.

Question #1 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 9 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

After five consecutive mediocre games vs. the Eagles, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb went off in Week 16 last season against Philadelphia. Lamb caught 10 balls for 120 yards with 2 TDs in that game.

Last week, Lamb was WR1 in fantasy football. I know because Lamb is on my fantasy football team. He torched the Los Angeles Rams for season highs in receptions (12), receiving yards (158), and receiving TDs (2).

PICK: Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

This is the most random question for me in the FOX Super 6 to date because all of these QBs suck. But, I’ll pick the Atlanta Falcons who are turning to QB Taylor Heinicke this week and benching Desmond Ridder.

Also, Atlanta’s Week 9 opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, will have a new starter under center. The Vikings signed QB Josh Dobbs to eventually replace Kirk Cousins who suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 8. Without Cousins, I’m selling all my stock in Minnesota’s offense.

The 2nd question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 9 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

As discussed in the first question, Belichick and New England has a massive edge over Washington this week. However, the Commanders have some game-breakers so they’ll out-score the Vikings. Plus, the Patriots are the favorites and should beat the Commanders Sunday.

PICK: 1- Falcons, 2- Patriots, 3- Commanders, 4- Vikings

3. Which team’s defense will record the MOST SACKS?

Washington just moved two pass rushers at the trade deadline so the Commanders are a cross-off. The Falcons have a solid offensive line and the Vikings have a weaker pass rush than the other two options.

Question #3 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 9 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Dallas and Philadelphia have two of the best offensive lines in the NFL. That said, the Eagles are 6th in sacks and the Cowboys are 18th. Philly sacked Dallas QBs Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush nine times in their two meetings last year.

PICK: Philadelphia Eagles

4. Order the running backs by most RUSHING YARDS from highest to lowest:

First of all, Barkley leads the options in yards and rushing attempts per game. Second, New York QB Daniel Jones is battling a neck injury so the Giants will probably increase Barkley’s usage in Week 9.

The same is true for the Raiders who are benching QB Jimmy Garoppolo for rookie QB Aidan O’Connell. More importantly, New York and Las Vegas are bad at stopping the run.

The 4th question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 9 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Also, Pollard is struggling in his first season as Dallas’s starting RB. He is averaging a career-worst 3.9 yards per rush this season and ran for a combined 63 yards in two games vs. the Eagles last season.

Lastly, Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts is battling a knee injury. With that in mind, I’m expecting fewer dropbacks by Hurts in Week 9. The tiebreaker between Swift and Pollard is the Eagles have a better rushing defense than the Cowboys.

PICK: 1- Saquon Barkley, 2-Josh Jacobs, 3- D’Andre Swift, and 4- Tony Pollard

5. Which quarterback will COMPLETE the MOST PASSES?

This pick correlates with the next question as well the 1st, 3rd, and 4th questions. Philadelphia will beat Dallas this weekend and the Cowboys will need to play catch-up. i.e. garbage time equals more pass attempts.

Also, Prescott has one of the lowest aDOTs in the NFL and will “take what the defense gives him”. I could see Dak dinking and dunking his way down the field.

PICK: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Cowboys win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer | Eagles win by 3 or more points

Philadelphia has the better coach, quarterback, and defense and the Eagles only need to win by three or more. Sign me up. Since hiring head coach Nick Sirianni in 2021, Philly is 15-2 straight up and 11-4-2 vs. the spread as home favorites with a +4.3 spread differential.

PICK: Eagles win by 3 or more points

