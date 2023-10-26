FOX Super 6 NFL Contest: OutKick Handicapper Geoff Clark’s Week 8 Picks

Videos by OutKick

Do you want a chance at winning thousands of dollars for free with no strings attached? Your response better be: “Yeah, who doesn’t?”. Good, great, grand, wonderful. FOX Sports provides that with its FREE Fox Super 6 NFL contest.

The prize structure for the weekly FOX Super 6 NFL contest courtesy of FOXSports.com.

The game is simple. Answer six questions queued up by FOX Sports. Points are accrued for all six picks. You’re competing against fellow NFL fans and the contest pays the top-six scorers. Here are the official rules and some FAQ’s for the FOX Super 6 contest.



FOX Super 6 NFL Week 8 picks

1. Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Out of the four options, Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud is playing against the easiest pass defense. The Carolina Panthers rank 27th in opponent’s passing success rate, 24th in QB Rating allowed, and 25th in yards per completion allowed.

Question #1 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 8 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Also, I have hunch the Texans-Panthers will be a fun game. This is a matchup of the 1st and 2nd picks in the 2023 NFL Drafts. Both teams are coming off bye weeks.

Carolina is the NFL’s only winless team so the Panthers are desperate. I’m expecting Carolina to pull out all the stops and force Houston match them score-for-score.

PICK: Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud

2. Order the teams by POINTS SCORED from highest to lowest:

The 1st part of this question is picking who wins these games. The New Orleans Saints visit the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 and the Dallas Cowboys host the Los Angeles Rams.

Since New Orleans is one of my best bets in the NFL Week 8 slate, I lean to the Saints scoring the most points. The Cowboys have the best defense among the four teams and the Rams have a one-dimensional offense.

The 2nd question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 8 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

NOLA has done a great job moving the ball in between the 20s but has stalled out in the red zone. The Saints are due for a slump-busting offensive performance. I think they get one in Week 8 vs. the Colts who gave up 38 points to the Cleveland Browns with a backup QB playing the most the game last week.

PICK: 1- Saints, 2- Rams, 3- Cowboys, 4- Colts

3. Which running back will have the most RUSHING YARDS?

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, Meaning, Titans rookie QB Will Levis will be under center. This leads me to believe Henry will have his usage increased in Week 8.

Question #3 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 8 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Granted, Atlanta’s defense is actually underrated. But, the Falcons are better defending the pass than the run. Plus, Henry has led the NFL in rushing attempts in three of the past four seasons, not counting 2023. It just makes sense that the Titans rely on King Henry Sunday.

PICK: Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

4. Order the teams by TOTAL YARDS from highest to lowest:

A similar analysis from the 1st question applies to this question. I.e. Carolina has the worst defense in this group. If I think Stroud will lead the options above in passing yards then Houston having the most total yards here is a correlated pick.

The 4th question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 8 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Also, Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins carved up the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football last week. The Niners have a top-five defense in the NFL while the Green Bay Packers give up more yards per play than LA’s and Indy’s Week 8 opponents.

PICK: 1- Texans, 2- Vikings, 3- Rams, 4- Colts

5. Which defensive player will record the MOST SACKS?

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett was my preseason best bet to win the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He absolutely dominated the Colts last week, sacking Indianapolis QB Gardner Minshew twice, blocking a FG and forcing 2 fumbles.

Question #5 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 8 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Furthermore, Seattle’s offensive line has the 3rd-worst pressure rate through Week 7 and Pro Football Focus grades Garrett as the best pass rusher in the NFL currently.

PICK: Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Seahawks win by 3 or more points | Browns win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer

The value is with Seattle. Since launching this week’s FOX Super 6 NFL contest Wednesday morning, the Browns announced starting QB Deshaun Watson would miss Sunday and the Seahawks are now -3.5 favorites.

However, Cleveland’s defense is world-class and, as we discussed above, Seattle’s offensive line is putrid. This strength-on-weakness edge in favor of the Browns is the biggest factor in this matchup.

The final question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 8 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Moreover, Cleveland’s QB situation has been bad all year and the Browns are still 4-2 with wins over the Niners and Cincinnati Bengals. The latter recently beat the Seahawks in Week 6.

Finally, the public is hammering Seattle in the betting market. Public bettors were doing really well vs. the sportsbooks prior to last week. But, the more popular team got crushed in Week 7 and I think that trend continues moving forward.

PICK: Browns win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer

