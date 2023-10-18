FOX Super 6 NFL Contest: OutKick Handicapper Geoff Clark’s Week 7 Picks

Videos by OutKick

It’s rare for something to be both “free” and “fun” nowadays. If it’s “free” there is usually a catch. And if it’s fun there’s almost always a cost involved. However, not the FOX Super 6 NFL contest.

No, FOX Sports runs this weekly, free-to-enter contest throughout the NFL season. All you need to do is answer six questions, predicting team and player performances through the FOX Sports App.

The prize structure for the weekly FOX Super 6 NFL contest courtesy of FOXSports.com.

Points are accrued for all six picks. You’re competing against fellow FOX Sports fans and the contest pays the top-six scorers. Here are the official rules and some FAQ’s for the FOX Super 6 contest.

FOX Super 6 NFL Week 7 picks

1. What will be the outcome of the Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens game?

Ravens win by 3 or more points | Lions win, tie or lose by 3 points or fewer

Coincidently, this is my favorite bet of NFL Week 7. I’ve already done a deep dive into this matchup so please check out the article below.

That said, Baltimore has the better quarterback (Lamar Jackson), head coach (John Harbaugh), and defense. Plus, the Ravens have a sneaky strong home-field advantage and they only have to win by a field goal.

PICK: Ravens win by 3 or more points

2. Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Lions QB Jared Goff is the obvious favorite for this category. Goff has a career-high QBR this year and Pro Football Focus grades Goff as the No. 1 QB in the NFL through six weeks. However, as you can read above, Baltimore’s defense is NASTY and matches up well with Detroit’s offense.

Question #2 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 7 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder has quietly thrown for more than 300 yards in his last two games. Atlanta visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. Tampa’s defense ranks 26th in passing yards pr game allowed. For me, this gives Ridder the edge over Bucs QB Baker Mayfield.

As for Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo, are we even sure he plays this Sunday? Jimmy G went to the hospital last week with a back injury sustained vs. the New England Patriots. There’s a better than 0% chance we see Raiders backup QBs Brian Hoyer or Aidan O’Connell this week.

PICK: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder to have the most passing completions in NFL Week 7

3. Order the WRs by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest

Dating back to last season, Bills WR Stefon Diggs has at least 100 receiving yards in six of his past seven regular-season games. This includes 104 receiving yards in Week 18 last year vs. the Patriots, who the Bills play Sunday. Buffalo QB Josh Allen tears up New England’s defense and Diggs is Allen’s favorite weapon.

Steelers WR George Pickens is 6th in the NFL for yards per reception. In Week 6, Pickens caught 6 passes for 130 yards and 1 TD vs. the Ravens. His Week 7 opponent, the LA Rams, has a young and unproven secondary for Pickens to exploit.

Question #3 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 7 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen averages the most receiving yards per game compared to the other three options. But, LAC’s Week 7 opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, has one of the best secondaries in the league. Allen has less than 100 receiving yards in six straight games vs. the Chiefs.

The same analysis for Jimmy G’s passing yards applies to Raiders WR Davante Adams. Last week, Adams caught only two passes for 29 yards vs. the Patriots from both Hoyer and Garappolo. If Jimmy G plays, I’d probably have Adams over Allen since Davante is a top-five WR in the NFL.

PICK: 1-Stefon Diggs, 2-George Pickens, 3-Keenan Allen, and 4-Davante Adams

4. Which RB will have the most TOTAL YARDS (Rushing and Receiving)?

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs has been god awful this season after having a career-year in 2022. However, since Vegas’s QB situation is an issue, I’m expecting Jacobs to get a ton of usage this week vs. the Chicago Bears.

Question #4 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 7 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

More importantly, Chicago’s defense allows the 4th-most fantasy points per game to opposing RBs. In contrast, the Chiefs are 5th in fantasy points per game vs. RBs, the Bucs are 6th, and the Cleveland Browns are 8th.

PICK: Falcons RB Bijan Robinson to have the most total yards (receiving + rushing) in NFL Week 7

5. Order the teams by TOTAL YARDS from scrimmage from highest to lowest?

Out of all the options, Seattle’s Week 7 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, has by far the worst defense. The Seahawks do a great job racking up yards inside the 20 yard lines. The Cardinals allow opponents to connect on 71% of their passes. Seattle’s offense should get a ton of easy yards vs. this toothless Arizona defense.

I was high on the Rams during the preseason and now that Cooper Kupp is back in the fold, I’m expecting LA’s offense to be a top-10 unit. But, I’m cooler on the Rams than the Seahawks in their matchups since Pittsburgh is loaded with talent on defense.

Question #5 for NFL Week 7 contest courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Finally, the Lions-Ravens game should be a slug-match. Both teams like to “establish the run” and, according to Nfeloapp.com, the Lions and Ravens are 2nd and 3rd respectively in rushing rate. Plus, Detroit’s defense is 5th in yards per play allowed and Baltimore’s defense is 2nd.

PICK: 1-Seattle Seahawks, 2-Los Angeles Rams, 3-Baltimore Ravens, 4-Detroit Lions in NFL Week 7

6. What will be the outcome of the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams game?

Steelers win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer | Rams win by 3 or more points

Ugghhh. I hate the idea of fading Steelers coach Mike Tomlin following a bye week. Pittsburgh has won five straight after a bye and has covered four of those five games. Regardless, I’ve been beating the table about the market being too low on the Rams since the preseason.

Furthermore, from an efficiency standpoint, there is a wide gap between these two teams. For instance, the Rams are 8th in net EPA/play, 11th in net yards per play (YPP), and 12th in net success rate. While the Steelers are 23rd in net EPA/play, 28th in net YPP, and 30th in net success rate.

PICK: Rams win by 3 or more points (Tiebreaker: Rams 26, Jets 19)

