FOX Super 6 NFL Contest: OutKick Handicapper Geoff Clark’s Week 6 Picks

Everyone likes free stuff. Well, FOX Sports is running a weekly, free-to-enter contest called the "FOX Super 6". All you need to do is answer six questions, predicting team and player performances through the FOX Sports App.

The prize structure for the weekly FOX Super 6 NFL contest courtesy of FOXSports.com.

Points are accrued for all six picks. You’re competing against fellow FOX Sports fans and the contest pays the top-six scorers. Here are the official rules and some FAQ’s for the FOX Super 6 contest.



FOX Super 6 NFL Week 6 picks

1. What will be the outcome of the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns game?

49ers win by 6 or more points | Browns win, tie or lose by 5 points or fewer

The closing spread prior to kickoff in 49ers-Browns will depend on Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson‘s status. Watson sat out Cleveland’s 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 with a shoulder injury.

My guess is Watson ends up playing Sunday because the Browns had a Week 5 bye. Regardless, Cleveland’s defense is the best in the NFL through its 1st four games. Browns 1st-year defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is doing wonders with the defense.

Browns EDGE Myles Garrett and DE Alex Wright celebrate after a sack vs. the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Cleveland pass rusher Myles Garrett is among the favorites to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Aside from 49ers LT Trent Williams, the rest of San Francisco’s offensive line is below average. If the Browns can get pressure in Niners QB Brock Purdy‘s face, this could be his 1st bad game as a starter.

PICK: Browns win, tie or lose by 5 points or fewer

2. Who will have the most passing completions?

The Vikings will be without All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson in Week 6, which obviously hurts their pass game. But, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins faces the weakest secondary (Chicago Bears) of the four options below.

Question #2 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 6 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Also, Minnesota has the 4th-highest passing rate over expectation, according to NFELOapp.com and Cousins leads the NFL in passing attempts. Granted, a lot of those are check-downs but all we need are completions out of Cousins.

PICK: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins to have the most passing completions in NFL Week 6

3. Order the WRs by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest

Rams WR, 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl LVI MVP, Cooper Kupp doesn’t appear to have any rust from being sidelined with a knee injury after Week 9 last season.

In his season debut last week, Kupp had 118 receiving yards vs. the Eagles. Philadelphia has one of the best secondaries in the NFL. The Rams host the Cardinals this week and Arizona has one of the worst pass defenses in the league.

Bears WR D.J. Moore erupted last week vs. the Washington Commanders. Moore caught 8 balls with 230 yards with three tuddies in Week 5. Chicago’s Week 6 foe, the Vikings, have a bad pass defense.

Minnesota blitzes all the time and leaves its cornerbacks on islands. Bears QB Justin Fields has been getting rid of the ball quicker and Moore is his primary target.

Question #3 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 6 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Philly’s Week 6 opponent is the Jets and New York CB Sauce Gardner is one of the best in the biz. Also, there’s no way the Jets want to get into a shootout with the Eagles so I can see New York slowing this game down.

The Texans host the New Orleans Saints this week. Houston rookie QB C.J. Stroud is playing like he should’ve been the 1st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Texans WR Nico Collins is having a breakout year.

However, Stroud is due for a clunker and New Orleans has a top-10 defense. The Saints are 4th in net yards per pass attempt allowed. Saints CB Marcus Lattimore lines up against Collins and Lattimore is a legit shutdown cornerback.

PICK: 1-Cooper Kupp, 2-DJ Moore, 3-A.J. Brown, and 4-Nico Collins

4. Which team will allow the FEWEST POINTS?

Again, New Orleans has an underrated defense. Saints 2nd-year coach Dennis Allen is their former defensive coordinator before getting promoted after former head coach Sean Payton resigned.

Question #4 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 6 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

As you can see, NOLA is 4th in points per game. Plus, this pick correlates above with Collins finishing last among the WRs in receiving yards. If we are going to make some money on this we need to hit all of our picks.

PICK: New Orleans Saints to allow FEWEST POINTS in Week 6

5. Order the RBs by who will have the most RUSHING YARDS from highest to lowest

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert faces a Carolina Panthers rush defense that is 28th in yards per rush allowed. Miami rookie RB De’Von Achane was sent to the IR Wednesday. With that in mind, Mostert should get higher usage in Week 6.

Lions RB David Montgomery is 5th among NFL running backs in success rate. Montgomery gained 121 rushing yards two weeks ago vs. the Green Bay Packers and 109 rushing yards vs. the Carolina Panthers last week.

Question #5 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 6 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Detroit’s Week 6 opponent is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have a league-average rushing defense. The Lions have the 2nd-highest rushing rate in the NFL. And Detroit rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs is “questionable” for Sunday so Montgomery should get a bulk of the carries.

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey is the favorite to win 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year through the 1st five weeks. That said, Cleveland has perhaps the best defense in the league and CMC splits carries with his teammates.

Speaking of “splits carries”, New Orleans uses rookie RB Kendre Miller and Swiss army knife Taysom Hill along with RB Alvin Kamara. More importantly, the Saints are 28th in yards per rush and Houston’s defense is sneaky good.

PICK: 1-Raheem Mostert, 2-David Montgomery, 3-Christian McCaffrey, and 4-Alvin Kamara

6. What will be the outcome of the Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets game?

Eagles win by 7 or more points | Jets win, tie or lose by 7 points or fewer

Call it a hunch but I think New York’s defense shows up vs. Philadelphia in Week 6. The Jets are one of the fewer teams with cornerbacks to matchup against Eagles WRs DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. And three of Philly’s five wins have been by 6 or fewer points.

New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner defends Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Eagles played at home in Week 4, flew across the country to play the Rams last week and fly back to New Jersey to play the Jets this week. That’s a lot of travel for three weeks and maybe Philly lets its guard down in Week 6.

PICK: Jets win, tie or lose by 7 points or fewer (Tiebreaker: Eagles 23, Jets 17)

