FOX Super 6 NFL Contest: OutKick Handicapper Geoff Clark’s Week 18 Picks

Don’t worry. Even though it’s the final week of the NFL regular season, FOX Sports is running its weekly, FREE-to-enter NFL contest called the “FOX Super 6″ during the playoffs. All you need to do is answer six questions, predicting team and player performances through the FOX Sports App.

The prize structure for the weekly FOX Super 6 NFL contest courtesy of FOXSports.com.

Points are accrued for all six picks. You’re competing against fellow NFL fans and the contest pays the top-six scorers. As of Week 17, FOX Sports has paid out $170,000 to FOX Super 6 winners. Here are the official rules and some FAQ’s for the FOX Super 6 contest.



FOX Super 6 NFL Week 18 picks

1. Who will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing and receiving)?

The people playing in this contest must not have seen last week’s Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles game. Cardinals RB James Conner is the 3rd-most selected running back in this group but he ran like Jim Brown last week.

Question #1 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 18 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Conner rushed for 128 yards on 26 carries Arizona’s 35-31 victory over the Eagles in NFL Week 17. He is 5th in yards per rush among qualifying running backs this season. Conner doesn’t get a lot of targets out of the backfield but the Cardinals have the worst WR corp in the NFL.

PICK: Cardinals RB James Conner

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he’s going to play the starters this week. But, either Campbell is bluffing or he will pull the starters after a couple of series. If Detroit plays the starters for a full quarter, that should be enough time to score more than the Patriots and Jets.

Also, the Lions beat the Vikings 30-24 in a Week 16 barnburner and Minnesota QB Nick Mullens threw for 411 yards. Mullens should have success again this week against Detroit’s 2nd-string defense.

The 2nd question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 18 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Jets-Patriots pits two of the worst offenses in the NFL against above-average defenses. There are winter weather conditions forecasted for this game, which is going to make it tougher to score.

New England won the 1st meeting with the Jets this season, 15-10. Their two games last year finished with the Patriots winning both 22-17 in Week 8 and 10-3 in Week 11. I.e. this Jets-Patriots game should be an ugly rock-fight.

PICK: 1- Vikings, 2- Lions, 3- Patriots, and 4- Jets

3. Which quarterback will throw for the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Me picking Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is more of a fade against Washington’s terrible defense. The Commanders are giving up the 2nd-most passing yards per game and they are dead-last opponent’s QB Rating.

Question #3 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 18 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Furthermore, Prescott threw for 331 yards vs. Washington Thanksgiving. Dallas’s offense is sneaky one-dimensional and ranks 19th in yards per rush. Since the Cowboys can clinch the 2-seed in the NFC playoffs with a win Sunday, I expect them to lean on their passing attack.

PICK: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

4. Order the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

This Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb pick obviously correlates with the Dak pick above. More importantly, Lamb has passed Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill as the most productive wideout in the NFL.

Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans is Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield‘s go-to guy and Evans torched the Carolina Panthers last month. He caught 7 balls for 165 yards with 1 TD vs. the Panthers in Week 13.

The 4th question for Week 18 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson averages the 3rd-most receiving yards per game in the NFL. Jefferson torched Detroit a couple of weeks ago but I have a hunch Evans and Lamb will have bigger games this week.

Raiders WR Davante Adams has been hit-or-miss all season due to Las Vegas’s awful quarterback situation. Plus, Denver’s defense hasn’t allowed 300 passing yards since Week 4 and ranks 9th in fantasy points per game allowed to wideouts.

PICK: 1- Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, 2- Bucs WR Mike Evans, 3- Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, and 4- Raiders WR Davante Adams

5. Which team’s defense will record the MOST SACKS?

Panthers QB Bryce Young‘s 59 sacks are the 2nd-worst in the NFL and the Buccaneers sacked Young four times in their 1st meeting this season. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is one of the most elusive runners in football, which rules out Seattle.

Question #5 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 18 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

The 49ers will be resting their starters for Week 18 and I’m betting on their backups. Plus, San Francisco is the most picked team in this group. The Vikings would be a good fade spot here. But, they sacked Lions QB Jared Goff once in Week 16 and Detroit’s offensive line is top-five unit in the NFL.

PICK: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Cowboys win by 14 points or more | Commanders win, tie or lose by 13 points or fewer

Washington head coach Ron Rivera will most likely be let go on Black Monday following this game. However, Rivera is a “player’s coach” and the Commanders will play hard in his “send off game”.

The final question for Week 16 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Granted, Washington has nothing to play for and Dallas is playing for playoff seeding. But, that’s accounted for in the spread and the Cowboys are just 3-5 vs. the spread on the road this season.

PICK: Commanders win, tie or lose by 13 points or fewer

