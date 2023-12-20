FOX Super 6 NFL Contest: OutKick Handicapper Geoff Clark’s Week 16 Picks

Videos by OutKick

FOX Super 6 NFL Week 16 picks

1. Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Spoiler alert for the 6th question: I like the Dolphins over the Cowboys this week. There’s a good chance Dallas QB Dak Prescott could be throwing from behind or add a bunch of passing yards in garbage time.

Question #1 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 16 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Even if that’s not the case, Prescott was the 2023 NFL MVP favorite before last week’s 31-10 loss at the Buffalo Bills. Dak is still 2nd in QBR and 4th in completion rate. Lastly, Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb has the best WR/CB matchup in Cowboys-Dolphins, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PICK: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

The Colts have gone Over the total in 10 of their 14 games this season, which is the highest rate of Overs in the NFL. That said, the Falcons are 5-9 to the Over and have an underrated defense. Since I like Atlanta over Indy this weekend, I’ll put the Colts at the bottom of this list.

The 2nd question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 16 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Also, Lions-Vikings will be on the fast-track of Ford Field in Detroit. Both teams have aggressive offenses with a ton of playmakers. However, Minnesota backup QB Nick Mullens is mistake-prone and can leave points on the field for the Vikings.

PICK: 1- Lions, 2- Falcons, 3- Vikings, and 4- Colts

3. Which running back will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing and receiving)?

Honestly, I’m just looking to fade the FOX Super 6 Contest here. Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard is by far the least selected running back in this question. If Hubbard comes away with the most total yards here, I’ll gain ground on the field.

Question #3 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 16 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

That said, Hubbard has gotten at least 22 carries in three consecutive games. Hubbard doesn’t get a lot of targets out of the backfield. But, Panthers QB Bryce Young “dinks and dunks” and Green Bay’s middle linebackers grade poorly in pass coverage, per PFF.

PICK: Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

4. Order the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Not only does this pick correlate with the 1st question but Lamb is having the best season of any WR in this pool. Lamb has five games with at least 10 catches and 100 receiving yards. Miami has a solid secondary but Dallas does a good job lining Lamb in different places on the line of scrimmage to throw opponents off.

The 4th question for Week 16 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

If we were drafting these wideouts, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson would go 1st. But, his quarterback puts him behind Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown here. Chicago WR D.J. Moore does a lot of damage in space yet Arizona’s defense is 3rd in yards after the catch allowed.

PICK: 1- Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, 2- Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, 3- Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, and 4- Bears WR D.J. Moore

5. Which defensive player will record the MOST SACKS?

Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen gets his sacks in bunches. Allen has five multi-sack games this year including two games with 3.0 sacks. His opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are 23rd in ESPN’s pass-blocking win rate so Allen has a good matchup in Week 16.

Question #5 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 16 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

PICK: Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Cowboys win, tie or lose by 1 point | Dolphins win by 2 points or more

This is a simple as Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is great in Miami and Prescott struggles as a road underdogs. Tua is 16-2 straight up (SU) and 13-5 against the spread (ATS) as a home favorite with a +6.1 spread differential.

The final question for Week 16 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Dak is 1-7 SU and 2-6 ATS as road underdogs with a -6.1 spread differential since Dallas hired head coach Mike McCarthy in 2020. Finally, both teams come up short vs. tough teams but the Cowboys no-show more often. They have three embarrassing losses this season (all on the road). Whereas the Dolphins have two embarrassing losses (both on the road).

PICK: Dolphins win by 2 points or more

