FOX Super 6 NFL Contest: OutKick Handicapper Geoff Clark’s Week 12 Picks

Videos by OutKick

Everyone likes free stuff. Well, FOX Sports is running a weekly, FREE-to-enter contest called the “FOX Super 6”. All you need to do is answer six questions, predicting team and player performances through the FOX Sports App.

The prize structure for the weekly FOX Super 6 NFL contest courtesy of FOXSports.com.

Points are accrued for all six picks. You’re competing against fellow NFL fans and the contest pays the top-six scorers. Here are the official rules and some FAQ’s for the FOX Super 6 contest.



FOX Super 6 NFL Week 12 picks

1. Which quarterback will COMPLETE the MOST PASSES?

The Tennessee Titans’ defense is a “pass funnel” that fantasy football owners love starting WRs against. They are 28th in opponent’s completion percentage and the Panthers attempt the 6th-most passes per game.

Furthermore, Panthers QB Bryce Young‘s style is more conducive to a lot of attempts. Young has the 2nd-lowest average depth of target in the NFL and Carolina’s offense doesn’t any game-breakers. So I’m expecting a lot of dinking and dunking by Young.

Question #1 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 12 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

I’m crossing out the favorite in this question, Patrick Mahomes, because the Kansas City Chiefs are a better running team currently and the Las Vegas Raiders have a bad rushing defense. KC’s WR corp is trash right now and Travis Kelce looks old out there.

The Cleveland Browns are the best defense in the NFL and it seems like 1st-year Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton wants to hide QB Russell Wilson. Rams QB Matthew Stafford is struggling lately and RB Kyren Williams returns this week from the IR.

PICK: Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

Carolina will be the least picked team among the four so I could gain points on the field if the Panthers win this category. Also, this pick correlates with Young having the most pass completions in NFL Week 12.

The 2nd question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 12 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Not only do I like the New Orleans Saints to beat the Atlanta Falcons outright but New Orleans has the best defense among the four options. Plus, Carolina’s defense is the worst of the bunch so Tennessee should be able to out-score Atlanta.

PICK: 1- Panthers, 2- Saints, 3- Titans, 4- Falcons

3. Which wide receiver will have the most RECEIVING YARDS?

This is another pick that correlates with the 1st and 2nd questions in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 12. Panthers WR Adam Thielen has the most receiving yards and gets the most targets of any WR in this group. Thielen

Question #3 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 12 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Thielen has the easiest WR/CB matchup in NFL Week 12, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). He mostly operates out of the slot and the Titans have S Elijah Molden play nickel cornerback. PFF grades Molden 82nd out of 88 qualifying safeties.

PICK: Panthers WR Adam Thielen

4. Order the running backs by who will have the most RUSHING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Carolina’s defense allows the most rushing yards per carry out of this group. Titans RB Derrick Henry is on the downside of his career but this is the 2nd-easiest rushing defense he’s faced all season.

Me picking Saints RB Alvin Kamara to finish 2nd here is more of a fade against the other running backs. Bill Belichick is known to take away an opponent’s best weapon, which isn’t a good sign for New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley.

The 4th question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 12 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is splitting carries with RB Zack Moss who’s been more productive this season. More importantly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are tied for 3rd in opponent’s rushing yards allowed per carry.

PICK: 1- Titans RB Derrick Henry, 2- Alvin Kamara, 3- Saquon Barkley, 4- Jonathan Taylor

5. Which team’s defense will allow the FEWEST POINTS?

The Giants host New England for NFL Week 12 and the Patriots have scored 17 or fewer points in eight of their 10 games this season. New England is going through QB turmoil after benching QB Mac Jones in its 10-6 loss to the Colts in Week 10.

Question #5 for Week 12 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

PICK: New York Giants

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Browns win, tie or lose by 1 point or fewer | Broncos win by 2 or more points

When betting or picking NFL games, it’s a good practice to fade the most recent results. NFL teams are never as bad or good as their previous games. That’s especially true for the Denver Broncos who’ve won four straight thanks to a +11 turnover differential.

The 6th question for Week 12 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Cleveland’s defense is by far the best unit on the field and Denver’s turnover luck is unsustainable. Finally, given their active winning streak, the Broncos will most likely be the more popular side in the FOX Super 6 NFL Week 12 contest.

PICK: Cleveland Browns

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.