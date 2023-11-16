FOX Super 6 NFL Contest: OutKick Handicapper Geoff Clark’s Week 11 Picks

Videos by OutKick

They say “the best things in life are free.” But, that’s not even true. What’s even better is a FREE CHANCE TO WIN MONEY, which you have by playing the FOX Super 6 NFL contest on the FOX Sports App.

The prize structure for the weekly FOX Super 6 NFL contest courtesy of FOXSports.com.

Answer six questions queued up by FOX Sports. Points are accrued for all six picks. You’re competing against fellow NFL fans and the contest pays the top-six scorers. It’s as simple as that. Here are the official rules and some FAQ’s for the FOX Super 6 contest.



FOX Super 6 NFL Week 11 picks

1. Which wide receiver will have the most RECEIVING YARDS

Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb has been the hottest wideout in the NFL over the past five weeks. But, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has been the best in the league when you span the whole year.

The 1st question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 11 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Hill’s massive fumble at the end of the 1st-half in Miami’s 21-14 loss two weeks ago to the Kansas City Chiefs cost the Dolphins dearly. So, I’m expecting a bounce-back performance from Hill vs. a mediocre to below-average Las Vegas Raiders defense after Miami’s bye week.

PICK: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest

This question correlates with two of my favorite bets in NFL Week 11. Not only am I taking the points with the Bears in Detroit Sunday but I’m sprinkling on Chicago’s moneyline as well.

Last year, the Bears-Lions was a 31-30 shootout won by Detroit. Since Chicago QB Justin Fields is returning from an injury this week and the Lions have an overrated defense, I’m planning for another Bears-Lions shootout Sunday.

Question #2 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 11 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Furthermore, I like the Packers to cover as home underdogs against the LA Chargers this weekend. Since the FOX Super 6 is a free-roll, you need to pick upsets for a chance to win money. Meaning, I can gain ground on the field by successfully picking two upsets in this question.

PICK: 1- Chicago Bears, 2- Detroit Lions, 3- Green Bay Packers, 4- Los Angeles Chargers

3. Which quarterback will complete the most passes?

Before making a case for Bucs QB Baker Mayfield, let’s discuss the other three options. Commanders QB Sam Howell is playing against the NY Giants Sunday (a divisional foe) and he threw for only 197 yards in their 1st meeting this season in Week 7.

Green Bay’s defense is better against the pass than the run. The Chargers are without two starting WRs in Mike Williams and Josh Palmer for the rest of the season. Plus, the Packers could be getting back two defensive starters Sunday: CB Jaire Alexander and LB Quay Walker.

The 3rd question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 11 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

As for the Cowboys, they could have a dull game-plan versus a weaker Panthers opponent. Dallas plays its annual Thanksgiving game next week. I.e. I’m staying away from Dak Prescott since the Cowboys won’t need him to drop back much.

Tampa might need Baker to pull a rabbit out the hat. The Buccaneers are +11.5 ‘dogs and their defense stands little chance against this juggernaut San Francisco offense. Mayfield attempted 42 passes versus the Bills in Week 8, which was Tampa’s second-biggest underdog spot of the season.

PICK: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

4. Order the running backs by who will have the most RUSHING YARDS from highest to lowest

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard is due for a slump-buster and he might get it against the Panthers in Week 11. Carolina’s defense is 26th in rushing yards allowed per game. Pollard has rushed for 100+ yards only once this season but this is a get-right game for him.

The Giants are on their third-string QB so RB Saquon Barkley should get a ton of usage Sunday. Barkley rushed for 77 yards on 21 carries vs. the Commanders earlier this season. If Washington doesn’t pull away early, expect to see a lot of Barkley in Week 11.

Question #4 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Week 11 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is one of the most overrated running backs in the NFL. Ekeler wants to get paid like a top RB but he isn’t. Ekeler has only six games of 100+ rushing yards in 60 career starts.

Lions RB David Montgomery isn’t even the best running back on his team. Detroit rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs should be the featured back and flashed his first-round potential in recent weeks when Montgomery was out with an injury.

PICK: 1- Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, 2- Giants RB Saquon Barkley, 3- Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, 4- Lions RB David Montgomery

5. Which team will gain the most TOTAL YARDS from scrimmage?

This intertwines with my pick in the 3rd question. Mayfield could win the most pass completions contest of the week since there’s going to be a lot of garbage time. The only way we get said garbage time is if the 49ers are beating the brakes off of the Bucs.

The 5th question for Week 11 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

San Francisco has the most complete offense in the NFL. Niners RB Christian McCaffrey is among the favorites to win 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. They have a top-five WR tandem in the league: Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Plus, San Francisco TE George Kittle is an All-Pro tight end.

PICK: San Franciso 49ers

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Buccaneers win, tie or lose by 10 points or fewer | 49ers win by 11 or more points

Since 2017 (San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan’s first year on the job), the 49ers are 16-10-1 against the spread (ATS) as home favorites versus non-divisional opponents. Over that span, the Niners are 9-5 ATS as home favorites of -7.5 or greater.

Question #6 for Week 11 courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Lastly, San Francisco leads the NFL in early-down success rate and Tampa Bay ranks 30th. Early-down success rate is predictive because the whole playbook is available on first and second downs. Essentially, the Niners will go up and down the field on the Buccaneers.

PICK: 49ers win by 11 or more points

