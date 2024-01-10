FOX Super 6 NFL Contest: OutKick Handicapper Geoff Clark’s Super Wild Card Weekend Picks

Videos by OutKick

Cue the Leonardo DiCaprio GIF from The Wolf of Wall Street: “I’m not bleeping leaving”. FOX Sports decided to continue their FOX Super 6 NFL contest for the playoffs, which kicks off January 13th with Super Wild Card Weekend.

It’s a weekly, FREE-to-enter NFL contest. All you need to do is answer six questions, predicting team and player performances through the FOX Sports App. Points are accrued for all six picks. Here are the official rules and some FAQ’s for the FOX Super 6 contest.

The prize structure for the weekly FOX Super 6 NFL contest courtesy of FOXSports.com.



FOX Super 6 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Picks

1. Which wide receiver will have the most RECEIVING YARDS?

Since Cowboys QB Dak Prescott throws so many passes to WR CeeDee Lamb, the Packers are going to make someone else beat them. The Packers don’t have a high-usage skill player in their offense and WR Jayden Reed gets fewer targets per game than Green Bay WRs Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson.

The 1st question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Super Wild Card weekend courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

The Lions will rely on their run game to avoid getting into a shootout with the Rams. Detroit has one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. Rams QB Matthew Stafford is going to carve the Lions up Sunday and WR Puka Nacua was 7th in targets during the regular season.

PICK: Rams WR Puka Nacua

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

As you’ll read below, the Packers will keep it close with the Cowboys in a game that will come close to the 50.5-point total. My projection is Dallas beats Green Bay 27-23 and I’ll get into why for the final question.

Question #2 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Super Wild Card weekend courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Since their Week 11 bye, the Rams have been the hottest team in the NFL. They have won eight of their nine games and rank 4th in offensive efficiency over that span. Stafford is slinging the ball around the yard and he has one of the best WR tandems in the league.

PICK: 1- Rams, 2- Lions, 3- Cowboys, Packers

3. Which quarterback will COMPLETE the MOST PASSES?

The Cowboys have a one-dimensional offense and that dimension is throwing the ball. In fact, they have the 4th-highest pass rate over expectation, according to Nfeloapp.com. Prescott has the worst ground game out of the QBs below.

The 3rd question in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for Super Wild Card weekend courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

PICK: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

4. Order by who will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing + receiving) from highest to lowest:

Packers RB Aaron Jones is one of my favorite players in the NFL. He is an Offensive Player of the Year-caliber guy who averages 5.0 yards per rush for his career and is one of the best pass-catching running backs in the league.

Question #4 in the NFL contest at the FOX Sports App.

Plus, the other options are easy to cross off. We already discussed how Dallas is a passing team so I’m not sure how many touches Cowboys RB Tony Pollard gets Sunday. Detroit’s defense is good against the run so the Rams are going to be throwing the ball more. Lions RB David Montgomery isn’t even the best running back on his team. That title belongs to Detroit rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

PICK: 1- Packers RB Aaron Jones, 2- Rams RB Kyren Williams, 3- Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, and 4- Lions RB David Montgomery

5. Who will have the MOST RECEPTIONS

Speaking of Gibbs, he is a Swiss Army Knife that’s another Marshall Faulk-type running back similar to Jones from Green Bay. Detroit’s coaching staff hasn’t used Gibbs as much as his fantasy football owners hoped. I’m thinking the Lions saved Gibbs for the playoffs.

The 5th question in the NFL contest at the FOX Sports App.

Furthermore, this is my chance to zag on the FOX Super 6 contest. In order to win this thing, you need to go against the grain to make up points on the field. As of Wednesday, only 8% of the FOX Super 6 entrants have selected Gibbs for this question.

PICK: Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

6. Who will have the MOST RECEPTIONS

Packers win or lose by 7 points or fewer | Cowboys win by 8 points or more

I’ve been saying all year that the Cowboys are frauds and I’m putting my money where my mouth is. Well, not really since this is a free contest. But, you get my point. Green Bay’s offensive line is one of the best in the NFL and can keep QB Jordan Love clean.

Question #6 in the NFL contest at the FOX Sports App.

Also, Dallas’s defense is dead-last in rushing success rate. Last season, the Packers gained 209 rushing yards in a 31-28 win over the Cowboys. If Green Bay has similar success on the ground Sunday then no way Dallas wins by more than a touchdown.

PICK: Packers win or lose by 7 points or fewer

