FOX Super 6 NFL Contest: OutKick Handicapper Geoff Clark’s Divisional Round Picks

There are only a couple of more chances this NFL season to cash in on FOX Super 6 contest. As of the 2024 NFL divisional weekend, FOX Sports has awarded $200,000 in its a weekly, FREE-to-enter NFL contest.

The prize structure for the weekly FOX Super 6 NFL contest courtesy of FOXSports.com.

All you need to do is answer six questions, predicting team and player performances through the FOX Sports App. Points are accrued for all six picks. Here are the official rules and some FAQ’s for the FOX Super 6 contest.



FOX Super 6 NFL Divisional Round Picks

1. Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Packers QB Jordan Love was the second-best quarterback to end the regular season and tore up the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. Love completed 16-of-21 throws for 272 passing yards and a 157.2 QB Rating in Green Bay’s 48-32 win Sunday.

Question #1 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for the divisional round courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Also, I expect the 49ers to have a commanding lead for most of this game, meaning more dropbacks for Love. Niners QB Brock Purdy has the offense to top Love in passing yards. But, the Packers can’t stop the run and San Francisco has one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL.

PICK: Packers QB Jordan Love

2. Order by who will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing & receiving) from highest to lowest:

As you can see below, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey averages by far the most total yards out of the options below. CMC will most likely win 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and San Francisco will feature its most dangerous weapon.

Question #2 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for the divisional round courtesy courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Green Bay RB Aaron Jones has been ballin’ lately. Over his last four games dating back to the regular season, Jones has 476 rushing yards on 5.6 yards per carry. It’s a toss-up but I’ll take Niners WR Brandon Aiyuk over Deebo Samuel because Aiyuk leads the team in targets (105), catches (75), and receiving yards (1,342).

PICK: 1- 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, 2- Packers RB Aaron Jones, 3- 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, and 4- 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

3. Who will have the most RECEPTIONS?

Part of me wants to pick Jones here to zag on the contest since he’s tied with Packers TE Luke Musgrave with only 7 percent usage here. However, I’ll do a semi-zag with Niners TE George Kittle who’s been picked less than McCaffrey.

Question #3 in the FOX Super 6 NFL contest for the divisional round courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), Kittle has the biggest edge over his pass coverage matchup of any tight end in the divisional round. By a wide margin too. Kittle has a +51 percent edge vs. Green Bay LB Quay Walker. The next closest tight end is Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta with a +10 percent edge.

PICK: 49ers TE George Kittle

4. Order by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

These picks pretty much correlate with the analysis above. Aiyuk is the best wideout on the field. Both Kittle and Deebo are beasts in the open field. That said, I just have a hunch Kittle erupts Sunday. Plus, Samuel’s career-best in receiving yards in four games vs. the Packers is 52 yards.

Question #4 in the FOX Super 6 NFL courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Lastly, Packers WR Romeo Doubs went off against the Cowboys last week. But, since Love doesn’t key on any one pass-catcher, Doubs goes missing in Green Bay’s offense here or there.

PICK: 1- 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, 2- 49ers TE George Kittle, 3- 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, and 4- Packers WR Romeo Doubs

5. Which defensive player will record the MOST SACKS?

San Francisco’s offensive line has regressed this season. Outside of 49ers LT Trent Williams, they aren’t that good. In fact, Williams is the only Niners offensive linemen with an above-average grade according to PFF.

Question #5 in the FOX Super 6 NFL courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

Packers OLB Rashan Gary is their highest graded pass rusher. Gary leads the team with nine sacks and 22 QB hits. More importantly, Gary lines up against the opponent’s right tackle, aka “not Trent Williams”.

PICK: Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Packers win or lose by 9 points or fewer | 49ers win by 10 points or more

Personally, my favorite bet in Packers-49ers is OVER the 50.5-point total. Yet, for this question, I’ll take the points with Green Bay. There are just too many ways for the Packers to cover as +9.5 ‘dogs.

Question #6 in the FOX Super 6 NFL courtesy of the FOX Sports App.

For instance, the Packers could sneak in the backdoor in garbage time. Green Bay could just outplay San Francisco. Or the 49ers could shoot themselves in the foot with missed tackles, costly turnovers, or stupid penalties. Finally, more people are backing the Niners here and usually smart to go against the grain when making NFL picks.

PICK: Packers win or lose by 9 points or fewer

