FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer Holds Nothing Back In Discussing His Mental Health On ‘OutKick The Morning’ With Charly Arnolt

updated

Videos by OutKick

Often, the person one would never think is battling depression is.

Such is the case with FOX Sports superstar Jay Glazer, who revealed life long intense battles with his mental health on “OutKick The Morning” with Charly Arnolt on Friday.

Watch and listen to OutKick’s Charly Arnolt’s exclusive interview with FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.

“It was a hard life,” Glazer said. “It was every single day, and I know my life is great. I know that. But between my ears, it sucks. So, it’s every single day. It’s exhausting, and I didn’t sign up for it.”

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer Deals With Depression Daily

Glazer, 53 and with FOX for two decades, has learned how to deal with his mental health issues and beat them most of the time with service to others and by discussing his mental health with friends. And he does not want to return to where he was.

“I used to handle my anxiety with Vicodin and alcohol then. Thank God I don’t anymore,” he said.

Arnolt reacted as many who watch Glazer every week on FOX NFL Sunday probably will when hearing his story.

“Wow,” she said simply at one point as he held nothing back.

Facing Rejection Early In His Career

“I felt so worthless for most of my life,” he said. “Every time I got rejected for a job, I was OK with it because I felt that’s where I should be. I deserve to get rejected.”

Jay Glazer (right) of FOX Sports speaks with Kansas City coach Andy Reid before Super Bowl LVII last February 12 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Rejections quickly gave way to his tremendous talent, however. He started covering the NFL at the New York Post in 1995 and started at CBS Sports in 1999 before moving to FOX in 2003.

“I’m just a dude who’s messed up who’s learned how to be good with his messed-up-ness,” Glazer said. “And I use it to help other people.”

Opening up to others has been Glazer’s best medicine, particularly through his “Unbreakable” podcast. It shares the same title as a book authored by Jay Glazer called “Unbreakable: How I Turned Depression And Anxiety Into Motivation, And You Can Too.”

“The podcast allows me to be of service,” he said. “That’s one of my pillars. The other thing is building a team, and the more I’ve opened up to people about this, the closer it’s gotten us. I use my depression as my super power.”

2023 NFL seasonCharly ArnoltFOX NFL SundayFox SportsJay Glazer

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau joined OutKick as an SEC columnist in September of 2021 after covering LSU and the Saints for 17 years at USA TODAY Louisiana. He has been a national columnist/feature writer since the summer of 2022, covering college football, basketball and baseball with some NFL, NBA, MLB, TV and Movies and general assignment, including hot dog taste tests.

A New Orleans native and Mizzou graduate, he has consistently won Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) awards since covering Alabama and Auburn at the Mobile Press-Register (1993-98) and LSU and the Saints at the Baton Rouge Advocate (1998-2004). In 2021, Guilbeau won an FWAA 1st for a game feature, placed in APSE Beat Writing, Breaking News and Explanatory, and won Beat Writer of the Year from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA). He won an FWAA columnist 1st in 2017 and was FWAA's top overall winner in 2016 with 1st in game story, 2nd in columns, and features honorable mention.

Guilbeau completed a book in 2022 about LSU's five-time national champion coach - "Everything Matters In Baseball: The Skip Bertman Story" - that is available at www.acadianhouse.com, Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble outlets. He lives in Baton Rouge with his wife, the former Michelle Millhollon of Thibodaux who previously covered politics for the Baton Rouge Advocate and is a communications director.

Leave a Reply