Fox Sports Comically Spoofs Taylor Swift’s ‘Dads, Chads, And Brads’ Comments

Fox Sports found a hysterical way to respond to Taylor Swift’s “Dads, Brads, and Chads” comment.

Earlier this week, TIME Magazine named the world-famous pop-star as their “Person of the Year.” If you think that’s a shock, you lived in isolation for the past few months.

Swift (clapping) has garnered much attention for appearances at Chiefs games. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

As NFL fans painfully know, TV broadcasts obsess over Swift wherever she appears at a Kansas City Chiefs game. While it was a fun stunt for a couple of weeks to highlight her relationship with Travis Kelce, it got old. And quick.

However, Swift took a swipe at the NFL fans who were upset with her frequent appearances during NFL matchups.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Not to be outdone, Fox Sports found a way to comically explain why NFL fans gripe when they see Swift. Using the fictional Chad Bradson, Jr., Brad Bradson, and their Dad, Chad Sr., they explained that their mom hasn’t been home since she went to one of Swift’s concerts.

“Our mom went to a Taylor Swift concert six weeks ago and never came back,” Brad said. “That’s why me, Chad, and Dad are mad.”

“Sure, a lot of Chads and Brads just want to see tackles, touchdowns, and really long punts,” Chad Jr. said. “But we just want our mom back.”

Unironically, the Bradsons all wore Travis Kelce’s during their highly emotional plea.

Taylor Swift, if you're listening, can you please tell Chad Bradson Sr's wife to come home? 😂 pic.twitter.com/RNazhw2lsr — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 10, 2023

This is how you handle a little beef with some class. Who knows, maybe Swift will use this as inspiration for her next song.