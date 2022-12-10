FOX Opens World Cup Coverage With Emotional Message About Grant Wahl

An emotional Rob Stone opened up today’s FOX World Cup coverage with a tribute to fellow journalist Grant Wahl, who unexpectedly passed away while in Qatar on Friday. Wahl had been an integral media contributor for World Cup coverage throughout the past few months.

Grant Wahl was a dedicated colleague and friend to so many at FOX Sports.



We remain shocked and saddened by his passing, and extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his wife, family, friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/PmWVdftKZl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

WAHL HAD PREVIOUSLY CRITICIZED QATAR’S HANDLING OF THE WORLD CUP

Stone calling Wahl’s passing an “unspeakable loss,” while describing him as a “renowned and massively influential journalist,” and listing some of Wahl’s accomplishments. Stone also spoke about Wahl’s love for the sport of soccer and how he spent decades helping grow its’ popularity through his coverage.

It’s unclear how exactly Wahl passed away. He was only 48-years-old.

Earlier in the World Cup tournament, Grant made headlines while trying to enter a World Cup stadium while wearing a rainbow t-shirt. He said later he was detained by Qatari officials for a half an hour before being releasesd.

Grant has also been a vocal critic of Qatari’s leadership. He also lambasted them over what he believed was a lack of concern regarding migrant worker’s deaths while constructing various World Cup architecture.

U.S. Soccer released the following statement regarding Wahl’s passing.

U.S. Soccer Statement On The Passing Of Grant Wahl: pic.twitter.com/CBp1mCK1mQ — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) December 10, 2022

Grant’s brother initially made an Instagram post that has since been deleted implying that his brother was in good health and that there may have been foul play involved.

During what would be his final podcast, Wahl said that he was not feeling well and that he was going to be seeking medical attention in Qatar. He later tweeted about the Argentina-Netherlands match before passing away.

OutKick will continue to update with further information as it becomes available.