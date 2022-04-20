Four SEC QBs Among Early 2022 Heisman Trophy Favorites

Since most of college football world is wrapping up spring practice for the 2022 season, it’s starting to become apparent who the early favorites for the Heisman Trophy will be entering the season opener.

Even though Alabama QB Bryce Young won the award in 2021, Vegas has a different player in mind as the early favorite for 2022. Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is currently sitting atop the board according to FanDuel, with +200 odds.

It shouldn’t go unnoticed that the SEC currently has four different quarterbacks in the top 12 of betting odds. The conference has a number of explosive playmakers at the position this season, starting with Young. Jaxson Dart, Spencer Rattler and Will Levis are also representing the SEC.

Here is an updated list of the betting favorites coming out of spring practice.

C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) +200

Bryce Young (Alabama) +400

Caleb Williams (USC) +1200

DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson) +3000

Tyler Van Dyke (Miami) +3000

Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) +3000

Quinn Ewers (Texas) +4000

Kedon Slovis (Pittsburgh) +4000

Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma) +4000

Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) +5000

Bijan Robinson (Texas) +5000

Will Levis (Kentucky) +5000

Bryce Young accounted for 50 touchdowns last season for Alabama, with 47 coming through the air. The Alabama quarterback also threw for 4,782 yards in his Heisman winning campaign. As for C.J. Stroud, he threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns, leading the Buckeyes.

There will be plenty of other players that start to gain traction this upcoming season, including a few other QBs from the SEC, including Hendon Hooker of Tennessee, who is currently +6000.