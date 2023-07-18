Four Longshots To Target At The 2023 Open Championship Include Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley

Videos by OutKick

There is no middle class in my 2023 Open Championship betting card. After landing on my top-three golfers teeing off this week at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, I don’t have enough room in my budget for mid-tier odds.

The Claret Jug at the end of the rainbow.



It’s Open week. pic.twitter.com/zgiBE6Pbh3 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2023

Royal Liverpool’s layout is friendlier to more golfers than your typical links-style course. Bombers, plodders, short-game specialists and accurate ball strikes all equally have a chance at The Open.

With that in mind, I’ve settled on …

Four Open Championship 2023 bombs

Hideki Matsuyama

Deki’s DraftKings daily fantasy price is $8,900, which is more expensive than several golfers with better odds to win The Open. Daily fantasy prioritizes scoring and DraftKings is saying Matsuyama could rack up some birdies and eagles.

This has been a down-year for Hideki but Scrambling has been the best part of his game this season. Matsuyama ranks 12th in Scrambling on Tour and he’s 5th in this field over the last 50 rounds, per FantasyNational.com.

Practice makes perfect, especially for short-game in the fescue. Hideki Matsuyama is gearing up for a run at the Claret Jug with his RTX wedges. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/s55bjZ6scI — Cleveland Golf (@ClevelandGolf) July 17, 2023

Over the last 24 rounds, no one in this field has more scoring opportunities than Matsuyama. He is 6th in my key stat model over the last 36 rounds. During that stretch, Hideki is 7th in Strokes Gained (SG): Approach (APP).

Matsuyama is a wizard around the greens and really good with wedge shots. On Tour this season, Hideki is 9th in SG: Around-the-Green (ARG) and 1st in APP shots from 100 yards and in. Plus, Matsuyama’s game fits Hoylake.

Matsuyama plays a bunker shot on the 18th hole during a practice round prior to The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

He is 2nd in this field for total SG over the last 50 rounds in comp courses. There is a lot of danger along the fairways at Royal Liverpool. Similar to TPC Sawgrass (host of THE PLAYERS) and Muirfield Village (host of the Memorial).

Hideki won the 2014 Memorial and set the then-course record at THE PLAYERS in 2020 by shooting a 1st-round 62 before it was canceled due to COVID. Masters champions have played well at Hoylake and Matsuyama won a green jacket in 2021.

My favorite longshot at The Open Championship: Hideki Matsuyama

0.25u on WIN: +8000 at DraftKings Sportsbook

at DraftKings Sportsbook 0.5u on TOP-20: +250

Keegan Bradley

Bradley has missed three straight cuts at The Open Championship. His 2nd-best Open finish, T19, was at this course in 2014. But, this has been a bounce-back season for Bradley.

He has five top-10s and two wins in 2022-23: Zozo Championship in October 2022 and Travelers Championship last month. A big reason for Bradley’s resurgence this season is that he’s been his putting.

Bradley hits a shot during a practice round prior to the start of the 143rd Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Bradley is 18th in SG: Putting this season on Tour. In 2014, when Bradley finished T18 at The Open Championship, he ranked 47th in SG: Putting, which was better than the PGA Tour average.

Lately, Bradley has been even better on the greens. Over the last 24 rounds, Bradley is 7th in SG: Putting. Also, Bradley has been getting good looks for birdie recently.

Over the last 24 rounds, Bradley has the 6th-most scoring opportunities in this field. Lastly, Bradley is 9th in total SG in windy weather conditions over the last 50 rounds.

My 2nd favorite longshot at The Open: Keegan Bradley

0.18u on WIN: +11000

0.43u on TOP-20: +275

Si Woo Kim

Since there is danger along the fairways and ARG at Royal Liverpool, TPC Sawgrass and Muirfield Village are two comp courses. Kim won THE PLAYERS in 2017 and finished T4 at the Memorial in June.

Si Woo Kim fist pumps on the 18th green during Round 4 of the 2023 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Kim is 10th in my key stat model over the last 36 rounds. He is 2nd in driving accuracy, 10th in SG: Ball striking during the stretch and 14th in Par 4 Efficiency: 450-500 yards. There are seven Par 4s longer than 450 yards at Royal Liverpool.

Over the last 24 rounds, Kim is 17th in scoring opportunities. Simply put, Kim is 15th in my Open Championship power rankings and has roughly the 40th-best odds to win this week.

My 3rd favorite longshot at The Open: Si Woo Kim

0.16u on WIN: +12500

0.37u on TOP-20: +320

Denny McCarthy

This is McCarthy’s Open debut but Collin Morikawa won his 1st Open start in 2021 so it’s possible. But, McCarthy checks two important boxes for golfers I’m looking to bet at The Open: Accuracy off-the-tee and putting.

McCarthy leads the field in Good Drives Gained over the last 36 rounds, which blends accuracy with distance, and 1st in SG: Putting over the last 24 rounds. D-Mac is one of the best “scramblers” in golf because he’s a nasty putter.

Denny McCarthy putts on the 18th green during the final round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

He has finished T20 in four consecutive starts entering The Open. This includes 2nd at the Memorial after losing to Viktor Hovland in a playoff, T20 at the 2023 U.S. Open, T7 at the Travelers, and T6 in the John Deere.

Finally, McCarthy has several strong performances this season at comp courses to Hoylake and other former major venues such as T8 at the Wells Fargo, T13 at THE PLAYERS, and T4 at Pebble Beach.

My 4th favorite longshot at The Open: Denny McCarthy

0.16u on WIN: +12500

0.43u on TOP-20: +275

