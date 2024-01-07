Four Division Titles And Four Wild Card Spots At Stake In NFL’s Regular-Season Finales

Videos by OutKick

Four is the magic number in the NFL on Sunday.

Four division titles remain up for grabs as the final day of regular-season play begins. There are also four playoff spots, including wild card spots, that remain undecided with nine teams vying for one of those spots.

Yeah, it’s a scramble.

To make it as easy as possible:

The four divisions at stake are: the AFC East, NFC East, AFC South and NFC South.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 17: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Dallas Cowboys at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Bills And Dolphins To Decide AFC East

The Ravens have already won the AFC North, the Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West, the Lions have won the NFC North and the 49ers have won the NFC West.

There are four teams that get in the playoffs if they win today.

The Bills would win the AFC East if they beat the Dolphins tonight at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins win the AFC East if they beat the Bills. The Jaguars win the AFC South with a win today against the Titans. The Buccaneers win the NFC South with a win at the Panthers.

And the Green Bay Packers clinch a wild card spot with a win at the Chicago Bears.

That’s the simple part.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 23: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin interacts with an official during the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Steelers Already Did Their Part

The rest is a veritable riddle wrapped up in mystery inside an enigma. So, ready?

Five teams must win but also get help to get in the playoffs:

The Steelers already won Saturday night so they take a wild card spot if either the Bills or the Jaguars lose.

The Falcons win the NFC South if they win and the Buccaneers lose. That’s the only postseason path for them. They are starting Desmond Ridder against the Saints in today’s game.

The Saints must win or tie to the get in the playoffs. But they also need a Tampa Bay loss to win the division. The Saints can also get in if they win while the Bucs win, as long as Seattle and Green Bay lose or tie. And the Saints can also get in if they tie and both Seattle and Green Bay lose.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 10: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings runs onto the field prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Seahawks And Vikings Path Is Complicated

The Seahawks get in if they win and the Packers lose. They also get in if they tie as long as Green Bay loses and the Buccaneers or Saints lose or tie.

The Vikings have two scenarios for clinching a wild card spot. They must win and then hope for Green Bay, Seattle and Tampa Bay to lose. Or, the Vikings can get in if they win and Green Bay, Seattle, and New Orleans lose.

The Bills can still get in after a loss to the Dolphins if the Jaguars lose. So the Bills will know if they’ve at least clinched a wild card spot when their game kicks off at 8:20 p.m.

A Jaguars loss would also deliver the AFC South to the Texans.

If, however, the Jaguars lose early in the day and the Bills lose in Miami, the season is over for the Bills.

If the Packers cannot beat the Bears at home today, there is a scenario for them still getting in the playoffs with help. They must hope Minnesota losses or ties, Seattle loses and Tampa Bay or New Orleans loses.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 30: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Cowboys And Eagles Will Settle NFC East

Finally, the NFC East will be decided between the Cowboys and Eagles.

The Cowboys win the division if they beat the otherwise hapless Commanders today. The Cowboys can also win the division with a tie as long as the Eagles do no better than a tie.

The Eagles must win and hope for the Cowboys lose or tie to win the NFC South. If the Eagles tie, they need the Cowboys to lose to win the division.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero