Formula 1 Reportedly Charging Restaurants For Views Of Las Vegas Grand Prix

There’s no doubt that the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be a spectacle befitting the reputation of its host city. Now, there are reports that businesses along the circuit may have to shell out some serious cash for views of the race.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal Las Vegas Grand Prix confirmed that businesses along the circuit layout, which includes parts of the Las Vegas Strip. This was first reported by The New York Post.

Race officials are reportedly charging clubs and restaurants $1,500 per person to host viewing parties during the race.

That sounds like, In other words, “Don’t want to pay? Well, then the area in front of your restaurant sounds like a mighty fine place to put grandstands.”

The Las Vegas Grand Prix permanent paddock buildings seen here under construction earlier this year. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This Is Apparently Common Practice For Street Races Like The Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials said that this is standard practice for Formula 1, and you can kind of understand why this is.

If I knew that a well-timed dinner reservation and a round of appetizers was all it would take to get a good view of the Grand Prix on the cheap, guess who would be doing that? Me, you, and everyone.

This didn’t please Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft. He told the Review-Journal that he contacted “stakeholders” after reading about this in The Post. He said that because the grand prix will occur “on a public right of way.” Therefore, he said, all involved should benefit.

However, Formula 1 sees it differently. A spokesperson said that these kinds of licensing agreements help the series protect its intellectual property.

Additionally, F1 already has deals in place with various hotels like the Bellagio, The Mirage, and Paris Las Vegas which will host sanctioned grandstands. It makes sense that F1 would want those deals to maintain their value, seeing as the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be on the schedule for years to come.

