Former WWE Star Stan Lane Takes DNA Test To Prove He’s Not Lauren Boebert’s Father

The results are in, and you are still not the father!

Former WWE star Stan Lane has taken a second DNA test to prove he is not Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s dad.

Boebert’s mother, Shawn Roberts Bentz, said she had a short fling with the retired wrestler in the 1980s. And she has insisted he’s the father ever since.

Lane took a court-ordered paternity test in 1990. Although it, too, showed Lane wasn’t the father, there were doubts about the test’s legitimacy.

The lab worker who took his blood sample was convicted of taking a $500 bribe from an NFL player to switch vials in another case. So Bentz demanded Lane’s test be investigated.

Lane, now 69 years old, finally agreed to redo the paternity test last month. He even allowed Boebert to handle his DNA sample to ensure there wouldn’t be a sneaky switcheroo.

Lauren Boebert’s biological father remains a mystery, but it’s not Stan Lane.

On May 11, the results came back negative once again.

“Once we both reviewed the results, Lauren and I agreed that this matter is settled, and I accepted Lauren’s apology on behalf of herself and her mother,” he said in a statement to PW Insider.

Lane married his wife Maria Burnette in 2007. And he said this false claim against him has put stress on his family.

“I feel my otherwise good reputation has been tarnished considerably,” Lane said. “I and other close members of my inner circle have been dragged into this as well.”

Still, Lane said he harbors no ill will toward the Republican politician, and he wished her luck in finding her real father.

“My interactions with Mrs. Boebert have been pleasant and enjoyable,” he said. “I wish Lauren all the best in her future endeavors. If she continues the search for her biological father, I hope she finds the answers she has been looking for.”

For the record, Lauren Boebert herself has never publicly claimed Lane was her father.

“‘The Toby Keith song, ‘Who’s Your Daddy’ hits a bit differently now,” she said.