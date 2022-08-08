Former Vols, Titans DT Albert Haynesworth Talks Jeremy Pruitt NCAA Violations: OutKick 360

The NCAA’s ruling on Jeremy Pruitt’s violations out of Tennessee was hands down a power move.

Looking at the violations at play between Pruitt, Tennessee and the NCAA, OutKick 360 spoke with former Vol and Tennessee Titan Albert Haynesworth to break down how the situation may untangle.

“Whenever I saw that they found that Pruitt and the staff and his wife, everything added up to around $60,000 … I was stunned that it was only $60,000,” said OK360’s Jonathan Hutton.

“Tennessee found seven of the 18 major violations. The NCAA didn’t find them. Tennessee and their investigation found them in turn, those over to go from 11 to 18,” added Chad Withrow.

“You would have to be a pretty bad lawyer on Tennessee’s behalf to not prove cause then not to get them to not pay the buyout at all. Right?” he noted.

