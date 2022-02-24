Former Boxer Vitali Klitschko Says He Will Fight Russia Amid Invasion

Videos by OutKick

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko declared that he will get down and fight back against Russian soldiers.

“I have no other choice but to take up arms,” Klitschko told ITV.

Klitschko called Russian president Vladimir Putin’s actions a “blatant violation of international law,” saying he put the “European way of life” under threat.

Putin officially ordered his country’s invasion of Ukraine late Wednesday after greenlighting a “specialized military operation.”

“You can do something by mobilizing and organizing huge demonstrations. Make your voice heard. Make the voice of democracy heard. Say it loud and clear that international law and democracy are under attack, that war is the greatest evil and that life is sacred. Also say that while solidarity is good, support is better. Say that the march of imperialism must be stopped now. After all, whose turn will it be after Ukraine?”

Klitschko is a former professional boxer and the older brother of Wladimir Klitschko, a multi-time heavyweight champion.

Here’s part of Klitschko’s conversation on Thursday’s Good Morning Britain:

GMB EXCLUSIVE: 'I believe in Ukraine, I believe in my country and I believe in my people.'@richardgaisford exclusively asks the Mayor of Kyiv @Vitaliy_Klychko about how Kyiv can be defended against the Russian army. pic.twitter.com/qP4HZseLDf — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 24, 2022

Klitschko says the people of Kyiv have weapons and have become “soldiers ready to defend our city.”

“I will be fighting,” Klitschko concludes.

Respect.

