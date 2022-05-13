Former Vanderbilt RHP Kumar Rocker, Mets 2021 First-Rounder That Didn’t Sign, Joins Independent Team

Former highly-touted Vanderbilt RHP Kumar Rocker has agreed to sign with a professional baseball team.

Not in MLB, but rather the Frontier League, an independent baseball league that serves as a MLB Partner League. Rocker is the newest member of the Tri-City ValleyCats and will pitch for them until the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft, which will commence on Sunday, July 17 in Los Angeles as part of the All-Star Game festivities.

Rocker, 22, was selected by the Mets with the 10th overall pick in last year’s amateur draft, but was the only player among the first 29 picks who failed to sign. Initial reports said that the Mets and Rocker had agreed to an over-slot bonus of $6 million, pending a physical. That examination revealed concerns about Rocker’s shoulder and elbow and New York backed out of the deal.

Rocker had the option to return to Nashville for his senior season, but opted not to. He’ll now have two months to show scouts that not only is he healthy, but that he looks every bit the part of the star that shined at Vanderbilt.

In three seasons on the mound, Rocker went 28-10 with a 2.89 ERA and 321 strikeouts. The ace of the Commodores’ rotation, Rocker hurled a no-hitter with 19 strikeouts against Duke in the 2019 NCAA Super Regional and led the program to a national title victory that same season.

