Former UCLA Basketball Player, Jalen Hill, Dead At 22

Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill has passed away at the age of 22. He was reported missing on a recent trip to Costa Rica, Hill’s family stated in an official release on his passing.

“We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people,” the family stated, as relayed by the Los Angeles Times. “We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his. As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve. Keep us in your thoughts and prayers.”

Jalen’s father, George Hill, posted this on Instagram confirming Jalen’s passing. pic.twitter.com/TU1tjscVCl — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) September 21, 2022

The 6-foot-10 forward first stood out as a player for Centennial High School in Corona, Calif. Hill committed to UCLA in 2015. He bowed out of participating in the team’s Final Four run in 2021 due to problems with anxiety and depression.

UCLA MBB coach Mike Cronin released a statement on the unfortunate passing of Hill.

“The news of Jalen Hill’s passing is heartbreaking,” Cronin said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. Jalen was a warm-hearted young man with a great smile who has left us far too soon.”

Jalen Hill played in 77 collegiate career games (40 starts) across three seasons, averaging 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game.

