Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Goes After Elon Musk Regarding Content Moderation Policies

It’s been an eventful few weeks for Twitter, since Elon Musk took over.

Musk immediately began making changes to policy, staffing, and banned accounts.

He also began releasing the “Twitter Files,” which have been a fountain of new information.

While not entirely surprising, it’s been fascinating to see confirmation of previously suspected policies like shadow banning users for wrongthink.

Musk’s changes haven’t been universally popular, however. Many within the company’s prior censorship regime have openly spoken out against free speech.

The latest example is the resignation of three “trust and safety” executives at Twitter.

Mike Cernovich responded to their resignation announcement with a story from the New York Post in 2021. That story covered a lawsuit alleging that Twitter refused to remove child pornography because it didn’t violate their terms of service.

Musk replied that it was “a crime that they refused to take action on child exploitation.”

It is a crime that they refused to take action on child exploitation for years! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

That’s when Jack Dorsey jumped in, saying that the report and Musk’s assessment were wrong.

this is false. — jack (@jack) December 9, 2022

Musk on Twitter’s Bizarre Content Policies

Musk didn’t take that lying down, however, saying that it was in fact, true and something he had to change when taking over.

No, it is not.



When Ella Irwin, who now runs Trust & Safety, joined Twitter earlier this year, almost no one was working on child safety.



She raised this with Ned & Parag, but they rejected her staffing request.



I made it top priority immediately.@ellagirwin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

All indications are that child safety was not a priority in the prior incarnation of Twitter.

Multiple activists have tried to raise these concerns to Twitter and been summarily dismissed.

Jack Dorsey claimed otherwise, but a lawsuit and now internal discussions seem to indicate it was a consistent problem.

It seems like the company was far more concerned about censoring accurate information that hurt their favored political party than they were about protecting kids.

“Trust and safety” clearly was a smoke screen designed to ensure enforcement of left wing narratives, not actual safety.

With further “Twitter files” releases coming shortly, there may be even more to learn about their absurd moderation decisions.