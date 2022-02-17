Former Top-3 Pick Dante Fowler Released By The Falcons

Videos by OutKick

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Dante Fowler has been released by the team, announced on Wednesday.

Fowler was the third overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015. The former first-team All-SEC player out of Florida was touted for his speed and physicality at 6-foot-3 and 255 lbs.

The physical aspect of Fowler’s game ultimately became a double-edged sword: boasting plenty of upside but experiencing knee injuries throughout his career, including an ACL tear that kept him sidelined for the entirety of his rookie campaign. He was also flagged for conduct and legal trouble back in Jacksonville.

Fowler found his stride as part of the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 after the Jaguars declined his fifth-year option and traded away the former top pick.

He helped propel Wade Phillips’ defense in his two years with the Rams — aiding the team’s journey to Super Bowl 53 in his debut year; ultimately losing, 13-3, to the New England Patriots.

In his final season with the Rams in 2019, Fowler recorded a career-best 11.5 sacks.

Atlanta signed Fowler in 2020 to a three-year, $48 million contract.

In his 28 appearances for the Falcons, Fowler’s pedigree never lived up to his contract: accruing only 7.5 sacks and 59 combined tackles.

Still a young 27 years of age, Fowler is likely to draw plenty of suitors looking to beef up their pass-rush.

