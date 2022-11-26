Former Texas A&M Track Hurdler Kennedy Smith’s Ability To Find The Camera Gets Social Media’s Attention

If an athlete is going to enjoy a viral moment it usually takes place during their career. Former Texas A&M hurdler Kennedy Smith is enjoying her moment on social media months after her final competition.

Smith posted a farewell to her track career on Instagram back at the end of May. The 24-year-old said, “Thank you aggie track… we had a good run together.” She included the hashtag “thanks and gig ’em” along with a look back at her career.

Former Texas A&M hurdler becomes a social media star (Image Credit: Figen/Twitter & Kennedy Smith/Instagram)

That post as well as all of her social media is gaining attention after a video displaying Smith’s ability to find the camera during her competitions went viral on Twitter.

The video was posted last week and currently has more than 16 million views. In it Smith is seen waving, posing and dancing for the camera at her events. She even points out the camera to her teammate at one point.

She knows how to play the game. pic.twitter.com/30tm65royD — Figen (@TheFigen_) November 20, 2022

Kennedy Smith Is Still Doing Her Thing In Front Of A Camera

The responses to the video ranged from obsession to love and everything else in between. Smith even got involved in the action.

She retweeted the video and shared what her current relationship with the camera looks like.

The former hurdler spends a lot of time in front of the camera these days. She’s not an Olympic hurdler, but she is still involved in sports.

Smith is a sports reporter for TexAgs.com and a sideline reporter for AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

A more accurate view of what my life looks like now! sorry to disappoint but I am not an Olympic hurdler- maybe Olympic reporter one day? pic.twitter.com/S0unmNt0Ni — Kennedy Smith (@kennedy_smith11) November 21, 2022

Just like that a social media star is born. I don’t know how many followers Smith had before the video of her went viral.

If I had to take a guess, I would say she picked up a couple of followers as a result of the millions of views the video has racked up. She’s currently sitting at over 195,000 and counting on Instagram.

A following that large is getting into pretty big influencer territory. If brands haven’t already started pitching her deals it’s probably only a matter of time.

