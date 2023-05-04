Former Tennis Player Turned Model Sofya Zhuk Spends A Lot Of Time These Days Dancing In Her Underwear

Videos by OutKick

Sofya Zhuk has made the most of her early retirement. The former professional tennis player, who won the 2015 Wimbledon junior tournament at 15, had her promising career cut short due to a chronic back injury at the age of 19.

She dealt with some bullying on social media shortly after calling it a career, but has landed on her feet as a model. Since hanging up her racket, the 23-year-old is landing brand deals and showing off her new life in Miami.

Former tennis player dances in her underwear (Image Credit: Sofya Zhuk/TikTok)

Instead of hours of time spent on the court working on her serve, she spends her time these days doing photo shoots and creating content. Some of that content is clothing, or partially clothing optional.

When Sofya’s not doing photo shoots, or pushing brands as an Instagram model, she’s busy dancing in her underwear. This seems to be the focus of her newly created TikTok, where she already has several videos of herself doing just that.

The Russian model’s new TikTok isn’t the only platform that she’s recently decided to join. A couple of weeks ago Sofya revealed that she would also be taking her talents to OnlyFans.

It’s competitive out there and the only way to reach your influencing potential is through several platforms. She said in the teaser, that featured a topless picture of herself sitting on a bed, “Well the moment you guys been asking/waiting for… I’m starting an OF account.”

Sofya added, “There won’t be nudity so don’t get too excited, but there will be some interesting stuff.”

There wasn’t a link included with her announcement, not yet anyway. One will be coming when the moment is right. She promised, “I’ll post a link when it’s ready.”

It’s All About The Content These Days, Even For Former Tennis Players

Back in the day making the switch from tennis player to model required landing on the pages of a well-known magazine or in a commercial.

Sometimes an appearance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit would keep things going. These days you can do things independently on social media.

Sofya Zhuk is taking full advantage of that. Her career was over before she was able to make an Anna Kournikova-type of run as a pro tennis player. She might have a pretty good run in her as a model.