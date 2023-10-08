Former Steelers Player Tased By Cops Following Alleged Mental Breakdown

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL linebacker Anthony Chickillo was tased by police officers Thursday after suffering an apparent mental breakdown at a hospital.

Chickillo was at Hialeah Hospital in Hialeah, Fla., when he began “trashing” an office. The 30 year old was breaking things and throwing chairs, according to TMZ. Cops said Chickillo “tried to attack everybody” and even got into a physical altercation with his father before officers subdued him.

His girlfriend, Tatu Baby, later told the outlet Chickillo was experiencing a medical episode caused by his bipolar disorder. She claims the condition dates back to a concussion he suffered while playing football.

The video, obtained by TMZ, shows the ex-linebacker shirtless and barefoot while being handcuffed. However, police say he was not arrested and is not facing any charges by anyone at the doctor’s office.

They placed Chickillo on a 72-hour psychiatric hold.

Chickillo was a sixth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft. The former Miami Hurricane played five seasons with the franchise. He then spent one final season with the Broncos in 2020 before hanging up his cleats.

He recorded 108 total tackles, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in his career.

(Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Both Chickillo’s father, Tony, and grandfather, Nick, played at Miami and in the NFL, and Anthony said he always wanted to follow in their footsteps.

“My whole life my dream was to go to the University of Miami and play in the NFL,” he wrote on Instagram after his retirement. “I am so grateful for the opportunity and thankful for every one of the teams that gave me a shot. The game of football is apart of my family and will always be forever. Thank you for the support everyone!”

Chickillo’s girlfriend said he is currently hospitalized and receiving medication.