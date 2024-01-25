Former Spanish Soccer President Headed To Trial For Kissing Player At Women’s World Cup

Videos by OutKick

The fallout for former Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales following Spain’s Women’s World Cup victory and his infamous kissing of a player on the field afterward has hit a new level. Rubiales will soon head to trial and could potentially be sentenced to prison.

Rubiales kissed forward Jennifer Hermoso, Spain’s all-time leading scorer, without her consent following the team’s victory over England in the Women’s World Cup final. He has denied any wrongdoing since the incident was caught on camera.

State prosecutors have accused the former soccer president of sexual assault and allegedly coercing Hermoso to publicly support him amid strong public backlash. The court recently explained that Judge Francisco de Jorge ruled the probe into Rubiales’ kiss “being unconsented and carried out unilaterally and in a surprising fashion,” according to the New York Post.

Hermoso initially said that she “did not enjoy” the kiss, but later explained that it was no big deal.

“It was a mutual, totally spontaneous gesture because of the huge joy of winning a World Cup,” she said in an interview with Spain’s EFE in late August. “The ‘presi’ and I have a great relationship. His behavior with us has been a ’10.’ It was a natural gesture, of affection and gratitude… We’ve won a World Cup, and we won’t get away from what’s important.”

A report following Hermoso’s statement essentially backing Rubiales alleged that she was coerced into making the statement.

Rubiales initially claimed that he was being targeted by “false feminists,” but ultimately resigned from his position.

The judge of Rubiales’ trial isn’t just stopping with him, he has ruled that former Spain coach Jorge Vilda, sports director of Spain’s men’s team Albert Luque, and even the federation’s former head of marketing should be tried for allegedly pressuring Hermoso to stand up for Rubiales in the early stages of the fallout.

According to the prosecutor’s office in Madrid, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty.