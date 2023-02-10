Former Soccer Player Turned WWE Superstar Jade Gentile Made Her Pay-Per-View Debut

Videos by OutKick

Former soccer player, and Screencaps veteran, Jade Gentile made her pay-per-view debut over the weekend for the WWE. She and her fellow superstars in training appeared alongside Grayson Waller as he made his way to the ring for his title bout at NXT Vengeance Day.

The 23-year-old former winger for Iceland’s UMF Afturelding carried Waller’s golden shoe to the ring as he took on NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Unfortunately, Waller lost the match. He was then suspended for a week after complaining about a last minute stipulation that contributed to his loss.

Former soccer player turned WWE superstar (Image Credit: Jade Gentile/Instagram)

Waller might have lost, but all was not lost. Jade, who left soccer behind and signed a contract with the WWE last August, is one step closer to the action.

Last weekend, she was the smokeshow “Shoey girl.” Soon she’ll be in the ring mixing it up, then who knows how far wrestling will take her. The wrestling organization has done a lot to both build and restart careers outside of the ring.

Waller took to Instagram to make sure his fans were introduced properly to one of the WWE’s NXT superstars in the making. He captioned the picture of Jade, “Real Australian superstar athletes have a smokeshow as their Shoey girl.”

She replied, “You’re not wrong.”

More People Should Be, And Will Be, Aware Of Jade

Jade made sure her own followers got a closer look at her first pay-per-view appearance. She shared several pictures of herself from the NXT Vengeance event.

She captioned the Instagram post, “Win or lose I’m up regardless.” It’s an obvious acknowledgement of her progress. She’s closer to making a televised appearance in the ring.

I have to admit I haven’t seen any of Jade’s wrestling skills, if there’s even video out there of it.

That said, given her background as a professional soccer player and her ability on social media, she has all the ingredients of a big time star. Will she be able to put it all together?

She has plenty of people in her corner hoping that she does. The more people that discover her, the more that support is going to grow.